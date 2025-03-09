Sunday Football Tips: Caicedo card looks a nice price

Football... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now

Chelsea v Leicester

Sunday 9 March, 14:00

I'm afraid we're back at another Sunday needing a winner to save the week.

While results have been poor, plenty of theory has played out and the view here is that we should expect a card or two.

That's because we have two of the Premier League's top four for cards received, plus an official - Tim Robinson - who sits fourth in the referees' card list. He's averaging over five cards per game in the competition this season and is almost a full card above the top-flight average.

Of course, there's potential for a comfortable home win and a lack of competitiveness could reduce the card count.

However, having a heavy match favourite also tends to pump up the odds in the card markets and that's the case when it comes to Chelsea and, in particular, Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea's most-carded player now has 10 for the season in all competitions and has been booked in six of his last seven domestic games.

Yet here we can get 16/54.20 about him going into Mr Robinson's notebook - you're not getting the price very often and it's worth taking while it's there.

Caicedo is Chelsea's leading fouler and it would be an added bonus were Leicester foul magnet Facundo Buonanotte to start and be operating in a similar area.

The other bet I like here comes in the shots market.

The main reason for it is that Leicester are one of the worst teams in terms of defending set-plays - only Southampton have conceded more shots from such situations.

That brings Levi Colwill into play.

He's been a major target for Chelsea on set-pieces of late and has managed a shot in five of his last six starts. All have come from dead-balls into the box.

The shaky Leicester defence may well offer up a bit of space for the England defender to find and so I'll add a Colwill shot to the Caicedo card pick to create a 5/16.00 Bet Builder.