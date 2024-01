Aston Villa visit Stamford Bridge in FA Cup

eChelsea have another cup to go at just a few days after booking a place in the Carabao Cup final, as they host Aston Villa in an all-Premier League tie.

It's Villa's first time in the fourth round of the FA Cup since 2016 and they arrive fresh after their winter break looking to end a run of seven straight away defeats against Premier League sides in this competition.

Villa have won on their last two trips to Stamford Bridge though and Unai Emery has had an extended preiod to prepare - so this one is a tough tie to call.

We don't have to call it though luckily - just pick out our best prop bets for Friday's Bet Builder.

Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz leads Villa in terms of fouls, and in a big cup tie at Stamford Bridge he'll be pumped up even more than usual.

Luis has given away multiple fouls in four of his last seven games, including five in his last outing away at Everton.

He also gave away three in the league meeting at Chelsea earlier in the season, so backing Luis for 2+ fouls at 1/12.00 makes sense.

It was a close call whether to go for John McGinn to have a couple of fouls or hit the target, but he's done the latter far more this season yet is a much better price.

McGinn has hit the target in 12 games for Villa this season, and six of those have come in the last nine games which is a trend we love.

With that in mind, the 2/13.00 on McGinn to have just a shot on target looks a really nice price.

Ollie Watkins has scored on his last two visits to Stamford Bridge, and while he could manage three, a much safer option is for him to just hit the target.

Watkins has hit the target 26 times in total this season and especially after a short break he'll have plenty of energy to challenge this Chelsea defence.

It's just 1/21.50 for Watkins to have 1+ shot on target but it boosts out Bet Builder and his stats are pretty strong.

Watkins has hit the target in eight of his last 10 games.