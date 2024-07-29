Monday Football Tips: Back victory for Velez & Cordoba corners in 4/1 treble
Paul Higham starts a new week on the Bet Builder column with a 4/15.00 treble from Argentina where Cordoba's wait for a first win of the season looks set to continue...
Velez won last two - Cordoba still winless in the league
Back Bet Builder treble at 4/15.00
Central Cordoba v Velez Sarsfield
Monday 29 July
Kick-off 22:45 BST
Central Cordoba finally got their first point of the Argentina top flight season last time out, but it's hard to see them getting anything as they host an in-form Velez Sarsfield on Monday.
Friday's draw did at least end a run of six straight defeats to start the new season, but Lucas Gonzalez's men stay rooted to the foot of the table as one of two sides yet to taste victory in this campaign.
And with Velez Sarsfield coming into the game after back-to-back wins then we can only see this going one way.
Leg 1: Velez Sarsfield to win
There's just a hint of hope for the hosts so fans at the Estadio Alfredo Terrera will provide a decent atmosphere, but they've not had much to shout about so far with their side losing all three home league games.
Velez won their first away game on their last road trip to Platense - who are also the last side to play, and win, at Cordoba so that little form line gives us a nice guide.
And at 1/12.00 for the away win there's just enough juice in the price to back Velez Sarsfield to win this one.
Leg 2: Under 2.5 goals
There's been plenty of goals in Cordoba home games this season, with 12 in the first two, but they've tried to tighten up since then with their last two outings going unders.
And Velez have seen just two matches contain three goals or more - with their last three away games on the spin also going under.
And with Cordoba looking to just try and scrap their way out of trouble, this should be a tight one so back the unders at 8/151.53.
Leg 3: 4 or more Cordoba corners
Flicking through the stats, there's a line on home corners that I'm throwing into the mix so will complete this Bet Builder treble with Cordoba to get 4+ corners at 8/151.53.
Cordoba do OK with corners, having won at least four in four of their last five outings, but the stats are even better for Velez Sarsfield.
As this bet has landed in six of the last seven games for them, we'll back the visitors to be generous in conceding corners again.
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Returned: 14.4pts
P/L: +2.4pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
