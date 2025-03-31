Monday Football Tips: Gain in Spain with 12/1 Bet Builder

Silva carded in 7 of 18 La Liga starts this season

Alfon fouled twice in 9 of 10 starts

Add 10-of-11 leg to create 12/1 13.00 Bet Builder

Celta Vigo v Las Palmas

Monday 31 March, 20:00

Live on Premier Sports 1

When looking at this fixture, I was immediately interested in the card markets.

That's because Las Palmas went into the weekend with more cards than any other side in La Liga, while the referee is also a decent one in terms of dishing out the yellows and reds.

Juan Martinez Munuera is averaging 5.31 cards per game in the Primera Division this season, while he's also up in fourth place among the officials in terms of fouls awarded per match.

More on that later but for now, let's focus on the card angle and put up Fabio Silva to receive one here.

The Wolves striker, currently on loan at the Canary Islanders, has been carded in seven of his 18 league starts this season yet is available at 7/24.50 for another in this contest.

With eight goals in a struggling side, including one in the 2-2 draw against Alaves last time out, Silva seems unlikely to be dropped for a game the visitors badly need a result from - a 10-game run without a win has seen them drop into the relegation zone.

Silva is top for his team in terms of fouls per game, while he's a narrow second for fouls per 90 minutes.

In short, he should come to Senor Munuera's attention.

Turning to the fouls markets, Alfon Gonzalez looks a good bet to commit at least two of them for Celta.

The winger has landed this in nine of his 10 starts this season, yet is available at 10/111.91 for a repeat.

As you can probably tell, he's not been a mainstay of the team but he has started the last two following an injury to Williot Swedberg, who remains out.

With Celta unbeaten in six, four of which have been won, and chasing a European spot, it's hard to envisage many changes so Alfon gets the nod.

To complete a 12/113.00 Bet Builder, I'm also going to add former Chelsea star Marcos Alonso to have 1+ shot.

He's managed this in 10 of his last 11 starts, currently takes penalties, some free-kicks and is often a threat from set plays into the box. For the record, only two sides have conceded more corners this season than Las Palmas.

With Celta at home to the second-bottom side, expect Alonso and co to be on the front foot a lot and a chance should come his way at some point.