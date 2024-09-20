Friday Football Tips: Back 6/1 Bet Builder in Serie A showdown

Cagliari among Serie A's leading shooters

Luvumbo is highest-fouler in league so far

Back Bet Builder treble at around 6/1 7.00

Cagliari v Empoli

Friday 20 September, 17:30

Live on OneFootball

With not too much on the coupon on Friday night, I'm going to take a rare foray into Italy's Serie A in search of profit.

I'm attracted to this game by Cagliari's early-season record for shots.

While they've only scored one goal so far in four games, it hasn't been for the want of trying - only three sides have managed more than their 64 shots, an average of 16 per game.

And with only three teams having conceded more shots than visitors Empoli, a couple of home players make appeal here for shots.

Let's start with Romanian midfielder Razvan Marin.

He showed his propensity for a shot during Euro 2024 and he was back impressing for his country recently with two goals in the international break.

He's now had a shot on target in six of his seven natches for club and country this season so even money about another here looks good.

Yerry Mina also gets the nod.

The former Everton defender remains a real set-piece threat and he's managed shot tallies of 4-2-1 in his Serie A starts this season. He also managed a shot when coming as as a substitute against Peru for Colombia earlier this month.

We'll put Mina down for 1+ shot here and complete our Bet Builder by heading to the fouls market.

The standout price here is the 5/42.25 about Cagliari forward Zito Luvumbo committing two or more.

He's Serie A's top fouler after four matchdays with 13. They've been split 4-1-3-5 across the games, while the Angolan also landed the 2+ fouls bet in three of his last five games of last season.

Ref Simone Sozza was well above average for fouls-per-game last season so the only potential pitfall here is whether Luvumbo starts.

Cagliari lost 4-0 to Napoli last weekend so changes seem likely, although the forward did play the full 90 minutes that day.

The Bet Builder treble pays just under 6/17.00.