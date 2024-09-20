Bet of the Day

Friday Football Tips: Back 6/1 Bet Builder in Serie A showdown

Cagliari and Romania midfielder Razvan Marin
Razvan Marin: Has been hitting shots on target regularly this season

Our football props column is off to Italy on Friday with Andy Schooler keen on Cagliari shots in a 6/1 Bet Builder - find out why...

  • Cagliari among Serie A's leading shooters

  • Luvumbo is highest-fouler in league so far

  • Back Bet Builder treble at around 6/17.00

Cagliari v Empoli
Friday 20 September, 17:30
Live on OneFootball

With not too much on the coupon on Friday night, I'm going to take a rare foray into Italy's Serie A in search of profit.

I'm attracted to this game by Cagliari's early-season record for shots.

While they've only scored one goal so far in four games, it hasn't been for the want of trying - only three sides have managed more than their 64 shots, an average of 16 per game.

And with only three teams having conceded more shots than visitors Empoli, a couple of home players make appeal here for shots.

Leg 1: Razvan Marin 1+ shot on target

Let's start with Romanian midfielder Razvan Marin.

He showed his propensity for a shot during Euro 2024 and he was back impressing for his country recently with two goals in the international break.

He's now had a shot on target in six of his seven natches for club and country this season so even money about another here looks good.

Leg 2: Yerry Mina 1+ shot

Yerry Mina also gets the nod.

The former Everton defender remains a real set-piece threat and he's managed shot tallies of 4-2-1 in his Serie A starts this season. He also managed a shot when coming as as a substitute against Peru for Colombia earlier this month.

We'll put Mina down for 1+ shot here and complete our Bet Builder by heading to the fouls market.

Leg 3: Zito Luvumbo to commit 2+ fouls

The standout price here is the 5/42.25 about Cagliari forward Zito Luvumbo committing two or more.

He's Serie A's top fouler after four matchdays with 13. They've been split 4-1-3-5 across the games, while the Angolan also landed the 2+ fouls bet in three of his last five games of last season.

Ref Simone Sozza was well above average for fouls-per-game last season so the only potential pitfall here is whether Luvumbo starts.

Cagliari lost 4-0 to Napoli last weekend so changes seem likely, although the forward did play the full 90 minutes that day.

The Bet Builder treble pays just under 6/17.00.

Recommended Bet

Back Marin 1+ shot on target, Mina 1+ shot & Luvumbo 2+ fouls

SBK6/1

Recommended bets

Column P/L 2024/25

Staked: 67pts
Returned: 87.72pts
P/L: +20.72pts

2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

