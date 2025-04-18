Friday Football Tips: Try Cheek-y EFL bet at 15/8

Bromley star Cheek is EFL's leading scorer with 21

Morecambe have lost 10 in a row away

Bromley v Morecambe

Friday 18 April, 15:00

Live on Sky Sports+

I accept there are people out there who won't want to back a team with little to play for against one with their EFL future at stake.

However, if motivation trumped quality, we'd get a lot more shock results.

The fact is Bromley have won 19 more points than Morecambe this season and that's why they are safe in mid-table and the Shrimps could be relegated to the National League if they lose this match.

Bromley have won four of their last seven at home, two of the misses coming against the top two. Last time out at Hayes Lane they crushed Morecambe's relegation rivals Accrington 4-0.

Meanwhile, rock-bottom Morecambe have lost their last 10 away games, scoring just three goals in that period. That motivation to gain a result is going to need to do a lot of heavy lifting.

One of the reasons Bromley have comfortably survived in their first season in the EFL is Michael Cheek's goalscoring.

The 33-year-old had played exclusively in non-league football until this season but now he finds himself as the leading scorer in the entire EFL with 21 goals.

Cheek has netted four in his last four games and also scored in the reverse fixture back in December, which Bromley won 2-0.

You probably won't be surprised to learn that the striker takes Bromley's penalties and, on that front, it's worth noting that the referee, Declan Bourne, has one of the best penalties-per-game records in League Two.

I'm surprised to see the league's top scorer odds-against to score at home to worst team in the division and will happily double him up with the home win for a 15/82.88 Bet Builder.