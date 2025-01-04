Saturday Football Tips: Partey foul in play for 4/1 Bet Builder at Brighton

Enciso can keep shots run going

Partey positional switch can pay dividends

Arsenal are on the charge and Brighton can't win a game, so it looks like an away banker on Saturday doesn't it? But where does the Bet Builder value sit?

The Gunners are 8/111.73 get come away from The Amex with three points with Brighton 10/34.33 to end their seven-game winless run - and you have to fancy Mikel Arteta's visitors.

Even without Bukayo Saka they've got attacking options who all look in form - and we're backing one along with Brighton's main attacking threat of late in today's Bet Builder.

Julio Enciso landed this bet for us last time out as he continued his run of hitting the target at Aston Villa - making it now five straight games with a shot on target.

The oddsmakers have cottoned on now to the Paraguayan as Enciso is just 8/111.73 for 1+ shot on target but we'll stick with him given his form.

Arsenal don't give too much away but if anyone can test David Raya then it's Enciso.

Mikel Merino is becoming a growing influence on this Arsenal side and has had a nice little spell of production from his four recent starts in six games.

The Spaniard has hit the target in four of his past five games for the Gunners including a goal at Brentford.

If he keeps this up his odds will soon shorten so he's good value right now at 7/52.40 for 1+ shot on target.

Thomas Partey has given away a foul in seven of nine away games in the league this season and the fact he may have to step in at right-back makes him an even bigger candidate for a foul here.

He's started four games at right-back this season and in three of those he's had at least two fouls.

So if he does start at right-back the 6/52.20 on him for 2+ fouls is really in play, but we'll settle for the 2/91.22 on Partey for 1+ foul.