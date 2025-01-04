Saturday Football Tips: Partey foul in play for 4/1 Bet Builder at Brighton
Paul Higham has a 4/15.00 Bet Builder treble in play for Arsenal's trip to Brighton featuring Thomas Partey and Mikel Merino.
Enciso can keep shots run going
Partey positional switch can pay dividends
Back 4/15.00 Bet Builder treble on shots & fouls at the Amex<h3>Football... Only Bettor
Football... Only Bettor Podcast - Listen here!
Arsenal are on the charge and Brighton can't win a game, so it looks like an away banker on Saturday doesn't it? But where does the Bet Builder value sit?
The Gunners are 8/111.73 get come away from The Amex with three points with Brighton 10/34.33 to end their seven-game winless run - and you have to fancy Mikel Arteta's visitors.
Even without Bukayo Saka they've got attacking options who all look in form - and we're backing one along with Brighton's main attacking threat of late in today's Bet Builder.
Leg 1: Julio Enciso 1+ shot on target
Julio Enciso landed this bet for us last time out as he continued his run of hitting the target at Aston Villa - making it now five straight games with a shot on target.
The oddsmakers have cottoned on now to the Paraguayan as Enciso is just 8/111.73 for 1+ shot on target but we'll stick with him given his form.
Arsenal don't give too much away but if anyone can test David Raya then it's Enciso.
Leg 2: Mikel Merino 1+ shot on target
Mikel Merino is becoming a growing influence on this Arsenal side and has had a nice little spell of production from his four recent starts in six games.
The Spaniard has hit the target in four of his past five games for the Gunners including a goal at Brentford.
If he keeps this up his odds will soon shorten so he's good value right now at 7/52.40 for 1+ shot on target.
Leg 3: Thomas Partey 1+ foul
Thomas Partey has given away a foul in seven of nine away games in the league this season and the fact he may have to step in at right-back makes him an even bigger candidate for a foul here.
He's started four games at right-back this season and in three of those he's had at least two fouls.
So if he does start at right-back the 6/52.20 on him for 2+ fouls is really in play, but we'll settle for the 2/91.22 on Partey for 1+ foul.
Recommended bets
COLUMN P/L 24/25
Returned: 175.93pts
P/L: +3.93pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
