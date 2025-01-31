Friday Football Tips: Mainz man Weiper to worry Werder in 6/1 Bet Builder

Mainz bring big goal threat against leaky Bremen

Teenager Weiper backed to get the start & find the net

Back 6/1 7.00 Bet Builder on goals at the Weserstadion

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Bremen v Mainz

Friday 31 January, 19:30 kick-off

Live on Sky Sports Mix

It's no wins in four for Werder Bremen in a run that's seen them fall behind in the race for European places ahead of Friday night's game with Mainz - who are sixth but just a point off fourth place.

After back-to-back defeats, Mainz beat fourth-placed Stuttgart 2-0 last week to get back on track - a result made even better for their European hopes as one of just three of the top 11 in the table to take three points.

There's no coincidence an injury to star striker Jonathan Burkardt rattled Mainz in that two-game skid, but they found their feet against Stuttgart and may have found a young replacement forward to carry the load.

Either way they look to have found their shooting boots - and Bremen's leaky defence means goals should be on the menu...

As a single I'd back Mainz to score over 1.5 goals as I love the price of 7/52.40 given they've scored 19 away goals this season and Bremen have conceded 17 at home. And, get this, Mainz have scored in seven of their nine away games this season, and in six of those they've bagged three.

So, even without Burkardt up top we'll back over 2.5 goals in the match at 20/231.87 - which has landed in six of Bremen's nine home games and seven of Mainz's away days.

21-year-old Armindo Sieb initially stepped in for Burkardt, but 19-year-old Nelson Weiper then got the nod against Stuttgart and repaid manager Bo Henriksen's faith in him with the opening goal as part of two shots on target - and a booking thrown in for good measure.

A prolific young international for Germany, chances have been limited for Weiper over the two previous seasons he's been in and around the first team with just two Bundesliga goals to his name before notching against Stuttgart.

One of those goals came against Werder Bremen though so what better opposition to get another start and for Hendriksen, and us, to ride the hot hand and jump on the bandwagon before it really gets going.

Although at just 13/53.60 anytime goalscorer for a teenager with just three league goals to his name in three seasons, the bookies aren't taking any chances.

Jae-Sung Lee has gone a couple of games without a shot on target but we'll back him at 4/61.67 to at least test the keeper here.

Again, the Korean was affected by the loss of Burkardt but he's had a couple of games now so expect him to get more involved in the action against Bremen.

Lee bagged in the reverse fixture this season and also scored here at the Weserstadion for Mainz a couple of years ago so knows how to be a goal threat against this opposition.

He's got 11 shots on target in 18 league games this campaign.