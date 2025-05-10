Saturday Football Tips: Three Cherries picked for 4/1 treble as Villa visit the Vitality

Evanilson on solid streak for goals

Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Saturday 10 May, 17:30 kick-off

Live on Sky Sports

Both of these sides have generally had brilliant seasons but they both have work to do to avoid falling short of their ultimate European dreams, with Aston Villa still three points off a Champions League place and Bournemouth seven points behind them currently without a place in Europe at all.

That could change though if Man City win the FA Cup, so the Cherries could nab a Conference League spot with eighth, so there really is still all to play for, which should ensure a decent game.

Unai Emery's Villa have won 11 of their last 14 games while Andoni Iraola's hosts have at least steadied the ship at home with a win and a draw after losing four on the spin on their own patch really put a dent in their ambitions.

But we're here for player props aren't we? And there are a few standout players to look here..

Leg 1: Evanilson goal or assist

Bournemouth don't score too many at home, notching more than once in just one of their last 12 league games at the Vitality Stadium, but Evanilson is in great form so we'll back him to be involved even if they don only find the back of the net once.

The Brazilian has scored in six of his last 10 games, with an assist in one further outing so that's a pretty solid run for the 5/42.25 shot to score or assist against Villa.

He came off the bench to score in the reverse fixture at Villa Park too, which I always like when looking for a player to be involved in a goal.

Leg 2: Tyler Adams 2+ fouls

I've picked the American a few times in the fouls market and it usually pays off as his combative style is relentless - and Villa don't mess abnout in that engine room either so this should be a decent scrap in midfield.

He only gave one foul away against Man Utd and Arsenal but before that he had eight straight games with at least two fouls in - and five of those were 3+ foul games.

And so he's 4/61.67 for 2+ fouls here and well worth backing.

Leg 3: Antoine Semenyo 1+ shot on target

Nobody loves a shot more than Antoine Semeyon, who has taken 118 of them this season, with 37 of them hitting the target so he could perhaps brush up a bit on his accuracy.

He's hit the target at least once in seven of his last 11 outings overall, and in the league he's tested the keeper in the last four home games and in six of seven, so the form remains strong.

Semenyo is 4/91.44 for 1+ shot on target here which looks a solid shout.

