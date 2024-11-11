Tuesday Football Tips: Pulga looks good value to score in crunch clash
The top scorer in Brazil's Serie B looks well worth backing for another goal on Tuesday, according to our football props column.
Top-scorer Pulga has scored in 9 of his last 19
Ceara lead Serie B for corners, winning 6+ in 10 of last 12
Back Bet Builder double at 7/18.00
Botafogo v Ceara
Tuesday 12 November, 00:30 (Wed GMT)
This is a massive game for Ceara as they look to return to the Brazilian top flight.
They have just three games left to play in the Serie B season and currently sit three points outside the top four. A win here would take them into one of those promotion slots.
They take on a side in need of points at the other end of the table. The Ribeirao Preto-based Botafogo are four points outside the relegation zone so know victory in this contest could be enough to secure safety.
So, what are the betting angles?
Leg 1: Erick Pulga to score
Well, Ceara, winners of four of their last five games, are the league's joint top scorers and clearly need a goal or two here. They also boast the individual top scorer and I'm a tad surprised to see Erick Pulga at 11/43.75 to score at anytime.
The left-sided attacker has been banging in the goals in the second half of the season and has now scored in nine of his last 19 Serie B matches (10 goals in that spell, 12 for the season as a whole).
One of his goals came in a 4-1 win over Botafogo - not to be confused with the Rio-based club of the same name who currently lead Serie A - in the reverse fixture.
Leg 2: 6+ away corners
There's also a corner angle here, potentially.
Ceara lead the division when it comes to corners won - they average 6.7 per game which is way above the league average of 5.2.
They've had at least six corners in 10 of their last 12 matches so 10/111.91 about it happening again is tempting.
I guess the problem would be if they claim an early lead and ty to see out the game with a defensive performance.
However, they have the second-worst defence in terms of goals conceded in the top 12, so such a ploy could be risky business.
There's also Botafogo's need for goals to consider - there's every chance the hosts score to make this tricky for the visitors - so all things considered I'm prepared to put 6+ away corners into a double with the Pulga anytime scorer bet to produce a 7/18.00 shot.
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 119pts
Returned: 130.32pts
P/L: +11.32pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
