Tuesday Football Tips: Pulga looks good value to score in crunch clash

Top-scorer Pulga has scored in 9 of his last 19

Ceara lead Serie B for corners, winning 6+ in 10 of last 12

Back Bet Builder double at 7/1 8.00

Botafogo v Ceara

Tuesday 12 November, 00:30 (Wed GMT)

This is a massive game for Ceara as they look to return to the Brazilian top flight.

They have just three games left to play in the Serie B season and currently sit three points outside the top four. A win here would take them into one of those promotion slots.

They take on a side in need of points at the other end of the table. The Ribeirao Preto-based Botafogo are four points outside the relegation zone so know victory in this contest could be enough to secure safety.

So, what are the betting angles?

Well, Ceara, winners of four of their last five games, are the league's joint top scorers and clearly need a goal or two here. They also boast the individual top scorer and I'm a tad surprised to see Erick Pulga at 11/43.75 to score at anytime.

The left-sided attacker has been banging in the goals in the second half of the season and has now scored in nine of his last 19 Serie B matches (10 goals in that spell, 12 for the season as a whole).

One of his goals came in a 4-1 win over Botafogo - not to be confused with the Rio-based club of the same name who currently lead Serie A - in the reverse fixture.

There's also a corner angle here, potentially.

Ceara lead the division when it comes to corners won - they average 6.7 per game which is way above the league average of 5.2.

They've had at least six corners in 10 of their last 12 matches so 10/111.91 about it happening again is tempting.

I guess the problem would be if they claim an early lead and ty to see out the game with a defensive performance.

However, they have the second-worst defence in terms of goals conceded in the top 12, so such a ploy could be risky business.

There's also Botafogo's need for goals to consider - there's every chance the hosts score to make this tricky for the visitors - so all things considered I'm prepared to put 6+ away corners into a double with the Pulga anytime scorer bet to produce a 7/18.00 shot.