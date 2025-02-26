Thursday Football Tips: Back Felix to fire in 13/1 Milan Bet Builder at Bologna

Bologna v AC Milan

Thursday 27 February

19:45 kick-off

Two very similar sides meet in Serie A on Thursday, with Bolgona and AC Milan both on 41 points, just outside the European places and both having lost their last game. On top of that, they've even got similar club badges.

And there's not much difference in their odds either with hosts Bologna 9/52.80 and visiting AC Milan slight 8/52.60 favourites. Of the two managers, however, Sergio Conceicao is definitely under more pressure after Milan's defeat at Torino came just days after Champions League elimination.

Bologna's loss was their first of 2025 and, with six wins in their last eight home games, Vincenzo Italiano's side can certainly play with a bit more freedom - whether that's enough to beat a more desperate Milan side is another story.

Let's kick-off with both teams to score at 4/61.67 - a fair enough price since it's landed in seven of Bolgona's 12 home league games.

Only Parma have stopped them scoring at home in the league this term, and Milan have only failed to score at Leverkusen, Juventus and Feyenoord in all competitions in this campaign.

We should see both sides find the net here.

Tijjani Reijnders is something of a nightmare for opposing defenders to stop hitting the target. He's got 12 goals from midfield this season, eight of those coming in Serie A including last time out at Torino.

The Dutchman has hit the target in eight of his past 10 games, with four of those being multiple shots outings so it was tempting to take a punt on the 11/26.50 for 2+ shots on target, but we're saving that one for our next leg.

And our big ticket item is Chelsea loanee Joao Felix to hit the target twice at a lofty 4/15.00.

It's especially lofty considering that in his five starts for Milan so far, Felix has hit the target at least twice in three of them.

He's had 19 attempts on goal in those five games and hit the target with nine of them. Even though Conceicao may make changes here, Felix has been far more productive than either Christian Pulisic or Rafael Leao.

The Portuguese has settled in quickly and looked a danger from the off - even scoring off the bench on his debut - and he could land us a big one here.