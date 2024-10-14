Belgium v France Tips: Focus on key battle for 6/1 fouls Bet Builder
Belgium and France meet for a third time in three and a half months on Monday and our football props column is backing a 6/17.00 shot which landed in the previous two games.
Third meeting of these sides in less than four months
Doku v Kounde a battle which has drawn fouls before
Back 6/17.00 Bet Builder which landed in two previous games
Belgium v France
Monday 14th October, 19:45
Live on YouTube
Here, we've got something of an international football rarity - a third meeting of two sides in just three and a half months.
That means a look at the previous meetings actually carries some significant weight.
The basics show that France have won both matches - the first in the last 16 of Euro 2024 when they triumphed 1-0 thanks to a late goal; the second the reverse fixture in this Nations League competition by a 2-0 margin.
France outshot Belgium 44-14 over the two games but the prices in that market look short enough. France are without Kylian Mbappe but Marcus Thuram - likely to lead the line in his absence - and Michael Olise are both odds-on for 3+ shots.
Leg 1: Jules Kounde to commit 2+ fouls
There is value to be had in the fouls market though with one particular match-up catching the eye, certainly when considering those previous meetings.
Jeremy Doku v Jules Kounde is a clash which has produced fouls across those two games.
In Dusseldorf in July, French right-back Kounde committed two fouls, both on the pacy Doku, who drew five in total.
Leg 2: Jeremy Doku to be fouled 3+ times
Then, in last month's Nations League rematch in Paris, Doku was fouled three times, once by Kounde, who again racked up two fouls.
Now, the critics will point out Doku actually played on right against Italy last week but boss Domenico Tedesco categorically ruled out a repeat, saying the Manchester City winger "won't be there" in this contest. He explained Doku had only been put on the right in a bid to counter the threat of Federico Dimarco and admitted his gameplan hadn't worked.
Another Kounde v Doku battle therefore looks likely and the bet of Kounde to commit 2+ fouls and Doku to be fouled 3+ times pays out at just under 6/17.00.
As explained, it's one that's landed in the two recent games between these two sides and it looks worth backing again.
The referee, Irfan Peljto, was above average for fouls in last season's Champions League and in his last nine competitive internationals, the Bosnian has averaged a healthy 26.7 fouls per game. In short, no worries on that front.
More Nations League: Dave Tindall previews Wales v Montenegro!
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 91pts
Returned: 118.12pts
P/L: +27.12pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
