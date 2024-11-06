Wednesday Football Tips: Cash in on Kane in 3/1 Bayern v Benfica Bet Builder

Harry Kane with 17 goals in 14 games this season

Benfica & Bayern both in hot scoring form

Back Kane in 3/1 4.00 Bet Builder treble

Bayern Munich vs Benfica

Wednesday 6 November, 20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 2 & Discovery+

Both Bayern and Benfica need a positive result as they clash in the Champions League following hefty defeats last time out in the competition.

Bayern's 4-1 hammering by former boss Hansi Flick's Barcelona was a big blow coming after defeat at Aston Villa - especially after previously enjoying a 9-2 success in Vincent Kompany's first Champions League game in charge.

Benfica suffered a 3-1 reverse at home to Feyenoord but both sides have responded strongly to defeats with three big domestic victories - Benfica by an aggregate of 10-1 and Bayern's coming 12-0 in total.

And we should be looking at goals here too...

Both sides have been in prolific scoring form as mentioned so we should be looking at goals here - certainly from Bayern who have won the last four meetings scoring 16 goals in the process.

Benfica have scored on their last two visits to Munich though and in their current form you have to fancy them to find the net again even if it ends up being a consolation.

It's 8/131.61 for both teams to score here.

It's not exactly rocket science is it but how can you not back Harry Kane to score anytime even at 4/71.57 given his stunning record so far this season.

He's bagged 17 goals in just 14 appearances this season including five in three Champions League games - four of those coming at home against Dinamo Zagreb and even scoring in that embarrassing defeat in Barcelona.

So a Kane goal just has to go into any Bet Builders.

Bayern should dominate largely so let's get a Benfica player in here to give away a foul, which is always likely as visitors at tge Allianz Arena.

The main protagonists are a short price but offering some decent stats and value is Norway midfielder Fredrik Aursnes who has given away at least one foul in all three Champions League games so far - and has even been booked twice.

We'll go low on him though through caution and back him for just 1+ foul at 8/131.61.