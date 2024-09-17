Bayern Munich v Dinamo Zagreb: Back 2/1 & 16/1 Bet Builders with Kane to hurt Dinamo

Kane has 5 goals in 4 Bayern appearances this season

High-fouling Sucic set to face highly-fouled Musiala

Bayern Munich v Dinamo Zagreb

Tuesday 17 September, 20:00

Live on TNT Sports 2

Bayern are the hottest favourites on matchday one of the new Champions League season and I don't believe this is a game worth over-thinking.

This looks a comfortable home win all over with Dinamo historically very poor at this level of competition, cerrainly away from home - they've lost 17 of their last 18 group-stage matches on the road in the Champions League.

While critics may point out they did win away to Real Betis in the Conference League last season, they also lost three of five away games, including a 5-1 hammering at PAOK as they exited at the last-16 stage.

Bayern have done little wrong so far under Vincent Kompany, with Holstein Kiel mauled 6-1 on Saturday, a game which saw Harry Kane bag a hat-trick.

The England captain now has five goals in four domestic appearances this season, as well as the two he netted against Finland last week at Wembley.

He's a short price to find the net again here but it looks highly likely and I'm happy to base our Bet Builder on the 31-year-old.

Jamal Musiala will likely opeerate in behind Kane and he's been in good form in the early part of the campaign too, earning high praise from his team-mate on Saturday.

Musiala is one of Bayern's most-fouled players and it's not hard to see him winning a few more free kicks as Bayern try to break down the Dinamo defence.

Petar Sucic will operate in Muisala's area of the pitch and looks a decent pick for 2+ fouls.

He's landed this in four of six starts so far this season, including both Champions League play-off ties.

The double pays just under 2/13.00 which will do just fine.

Recommended Bet Back Kane to score & Sucic to commit 2+ fouls SBK 19/10

For those seeking a bigger price, Kane for a brace and Sucic to be carded is offered at almost 16/117.00.

Sucic has been booked twice in those aforementioned games, as well as in his only start for Croatia during the international break.

I'll take the smaller price at three-quarters of the stake and put the other quarter on the bigger odds.

Recommended Bet Back Kane to score 2+ & Sucic to be shown a card SBK 16/1

Finally, it's worth highlighting the 9/2 available about Joao Palhinha being shown a card here.

He was the Premier League's most-carded player two seasons running and has been booked in his only Bayern start since joining from Fulham.

The problem is he's far from certain to start this game but, if he does, then the price has to be worth taking.

For the record, the referee is Spain's Juan Martinez Munuera, who has shown 4+ cards in five of his last six UEFA club appointments.