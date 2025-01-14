Tuesday Football Tips: Back Schick to strike in 13/2 goalscorer double

Patrik Schick has six goals in last two games

Jonathan Burkardt scored in five of last six games

Back both in-form strikers to score at 13/2 7.50

Bayer Leverkusen v Mainz

Tuesday 14 January, 19:30 kick-off

Live on Sky Sports Mix

Xabi Alonso was thrilled about Bayer Leverkusen's "serious performance" on Friday as they became the first team to win at Dortmund this season with a stunning 3-2 victory.

That made it 10 wins in a row for the defending champions, but Mainz are in a rich vein of form themselves with six wins out of seven - including victories over leaders Bayern and third-placed Frankfurt.

12 of Leverkusen's 16 games have gone over 2.5 goals and their matches average just under four goals a game - so we should again be in for some entertainment, and there's two in-form strikers we need to back as a result.

Florian Wirtz is also in good form, but Czech marksman Patrik Schick has been in irresistible touch of late, as he started the year in the same red-hot form he ended 2024 in with two goals against Dortmund in the hour he played.

Schick got four against Freiburg in the final game before the winter break and he's 1/12.00 to continue his scoring form with a goal at home against Mainz.

He's now scored in his last six starts and Mainz will really struggle to contain him in this form.

Mainz striker Jonathan Burkardt is a big reason behind his club's challenge for Europe with his 12 Bundesliga goals behind only Omar Marmoush and Harry Kane.

Burkardt scored twice against Bochum at the weekend to make it goals in five of his last six matches, and Leverkusen have not been water tight at home to say the least, with just one clean sheet in six home league games.

So given the form he's in, Burkardt strikes a touch of value as a 3/14.00 anytime goalscorer even in this tough away game.