Bet of the Day

Barcelona v Benfica: Back Otamendi foul count in 6/1 Bet Builder double

Nicolas Otamendi in action for Benfica
Back Nicolas Otamendi in 6/1 Bet Builder double for Benfica against Barcelona

Paul Higham has found a nice 6/17.00 Bet Builder double on a pair of Benfica player prop bets for their Champions League second leg at Barcelona.

Betfair Champions League Tuesday Superboost

On a big Tuesday night in the Champions League last 16, there will be nowhere better to be than Anfield where Liverpool carry a one goal advantage into their second leg against Paris Saint-Germain. So that's where Betfair are giving punters a superboost.

Reds talisman Mo Salah and PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have had 13 shots on target between them in their last five starts and should be key to their respective teams' chances on Tuesday. Betfair have boosted the odds on the Egyptian and the Georgian each having one or more shots on target (excluding extra-time and penalties) from 8/11 to 6/4.

Recommended Bet

Back Mo Salah & Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to have 1+ Shot on Target each

SBK6/4

Watch Football...Only Bettor Champions League special

Barcelona v Benfica
Tuesday 11 March, 17:45 kick-off
Live on TNT Sports 1

Barcelona are massive 1/501.02 favourites to complete the job at home after earning a 1-0 win at Benfica last week despite playing over three quarters of the game with 10 men in Lisbon.

That was some display by Hansi Flick's side, who also had their weekend game postponed so come into the second leg pretty fresh and remain the only side in Europe's top five leagues yet to lose a game in any competition in 2025.

At their temporary Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys home they've won 13 of 18 with two draws and three defeats, and with goals flying in of late it's hard to see any hope for the visitors - but there should still be hope for our Tuesday Bet Builder.

Leg 1: Karem Akturkoglu 1+ shot on target

Yes, it was against 10 men mainly, but Karem Akturkoglu still provided a huge threat for Benfica with three shots on target from five attempts in the first leg.

And that was no real shock since he's had 43 shots on target this season, so 10/111.91 for just another shot on target here, even away from home at Barca, looks a decent bet.

Leg Nicolas Otamendi 2+ fouls

Nicolas Otamendi has given away 11 fouls in the Champions League this season - including one in the first leg against the 10 men of Barcelona.

The Argentinian also gave away two fouls in the group stage meeting between the two sides, and now in a crucial second leg, away at Barcelona then he should be a prime candidate for a multiple foul game.

Yet he's a very attractive 3/14.00 for 2+ fouls so we need look no further than this Benfica duo for a decent Bet Builder pay out.

Recommended Bet

Back Otamendi 2+ fouls & Akturkoglu 1+ shot on target

SBK6/1

Now read more Champions League tips here!

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

EFL Championship

Millwall v Watford: Oppose misfiring Lions in shots bet and cash in on cards

  • Mike Norman
Millwall v Watford Tips
English Premier League

Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including a 26/1 card double in Arsenal vs Man City

  • Jimmy The Punt
Jimmy The Punt's Premier League predictions
English Premier League

Football Accumulator Tips: Back Bournemouth in Andy Robson's Sunday ACCA at 5/1

  • Andy Robson
Andy Robson's Sunday football acca tips

Upcoming Fixtures Across All Leagues

Marseille vs PSG
View predictions

Inter vs Sassuolo
View predictions

Barcelona vs Getafe
View predictions

Mirassol vs Juventude
View predictions

Godoy Cruz vs Instituto
View predictions

Internacional vs Grêmio
View predictions

Sport vs Corinthians
View predictions

Flamengo vs Vasco
View predictions

Rosario vs Talleres
View predictions

Argentinos vs Banfield
View predictions

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Millwall v Watford: Oppose misfiring Lions in shots bet and cash in on cards

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including a 26/1 card double in Arsenal vs Man City

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Opta Predicts Arsenal v Man City: Back Gyokeres goal in 12/1 Bet Builder

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Man Utd v Chelsea: Another Old Trafford draw & 4/1 Palmer the pick of the player props

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Championship Betting Tips: Goals galore in East Anglia and more misery for Owls

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Arsenal v Manchester City Preview

  • Mike Norman
Football...Only Bettor

Merseyside Derby Preview

  • Joe Dyer