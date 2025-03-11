Barcelona v Benfica: Back Otamendi foul count in 6/1 Bet Builder double
Paul Higham has found a nice 6/17.00 Bet Builder double on a pair of Benfica player prop bets for their Champions League second leg at Barcelona.
-
Back 6/17.00 Benfica double at Barcelona
-
Betfair Champions League Tuesday Superboost
On a big Tuesday night in the Champions League last 16, there will be nowhere better to be than Anfield where Liverpool carry a one goal advantage into their second leg against Paris Saint-Germain. So that's where Betfair are giving punters a superboost.
Reds talisman Mo Salah and PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have had 13 shots on target between them in their last five starts and should be key to their respective teams' chances on Tuesday. Betfair have boosted the odds on the Egyptian and the Georgian each having one or more shots on target (excluding extra-time and penalties) from 8/11 to 6/4.
Watch Football...Only Bettor Champions League special
Barcelona v Benfica
Tuesday 11 March, 17:45 kick-off
Live on TNT Sports 1
Barcelona are massive 1/501.02 favourites to complete the job at home after earning a 1-0 win at Benfica last week despite playing over three quarters of the game with 10 men in Lisbon.
That was some display by Hansi Flick's side, who also had their weekend game postponed so come into the second leg pretty fresh and remain the only side in Europe's top five leagues yet to lose a game in any competition in 2025.
At their temporary Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys home they've won 13 of 18 with two draws and three defeats, and with goals flying in of late it's hard to see any hope for the visitors - but there should still be hope for our Tuesday Bet Builder.
Leg 1: Karem Akturkoglu 1+ shot on target
Yes, it was against 10 men mainly, but Karem Akturkoglu still provided a huge threat for Benfica with three shots on target from five attempts in the first leg.
And that was no real shock since he's had 43 shots on target this season, so 10/111.91 for just another shot on target here, even away from home at Barca, looks a decent bet.
Leg Nicolas Otamendi 2+ fouls
Nicolas Otamendi has given away 11 fouls in the Champions League this season - including one in the first leg against the 10 men of Barcelona.
The Argentinian also gave away two fouls in the group stage meeting between the two sides, and now in a crucial second leg, away at Barcelona then he should be a prime candidate for a multiple foul game.
Yet he's a very attractive 3/14.00 for 2+ fouls so we need look no further than this Benfica duo for a decent Bet Builder pay out.
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
