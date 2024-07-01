Austria v Turkey: Posch the boss to star in 13/2 Bet Builder
Our football props column picks out a 13/2 Bet Builder for Tuesday's last-16 clash between Austria and Turkey at Euro 2024.
Posch 2+ fouls has landed in his last 6 starts
Yildiz has hit 2+ shots in every Turkey start
Back Bet Builder treble at around 13/27.50
Austria v Turkey
Tuesday 2 July, 20:00
Live on ITV1
It's hard not to have been impressed by the Austrians at Euro 2024, Ralf Rangnick's side's living up to the tag of dark horses by winning a group containing France and the Netherlands.
In complete contrast to tournament favourites England - who they could meet in the semi-finals - their press is something to behold and it's not difficult to see them causing the Turks all sorts of problems in that area.
Leg 1: Stefan Posch 2+ fouls
They've been aggressive all over the pitch, as evidenced by 10 yellow cards, and a player who has summed up that approach is right-back Stefan Posch.
He's crashed into tackles in every game and it's no surprise to see him leading Austria's foul count with nine.
Those have been split 3-4-2 across the three matches so far and the Bologna man has now committed 2+ fouls in his last six international starts.
He's going to have Juventus teenager Kenan Yildiz operating in his area of the pitch which should mean a tough battle and so odds of 10/111.91 look decent.
The one worry would be referee Artur Soares Dias, who has blown for only 18 fouls in each of his first two games of the tournament.
However, the way these two sides play should see the Portuguese going to his whistle more often - and he's certainly been kept busy in his home country, averaging more than 28 fouls per game in the Primeira Liga.
Leg 2: Kenan Yildiz 2+ shots
That man Yildiz also goes into the Bet Builder for 2+ shots, something he's delivered in all six starts for his country.
He managed six against Czechia the other day and will be a player Turkey look to at the top end of the field.
Leg 3: Stefan Posch 1+ shot
I also like Posch himself in the shots market.
He's been the epitome of a modern-day full-back, driving forward when the opportunity has arisen.
The 27-year-old spent a lot of time in the opposition half when Austria faced France in their opener, while he hit four shots against Poland, where he showed his keenness to drift into central positions to unleash an effort at goal.
Also a threat in the air on set-plays, Posch has now landed the 1+ shot bet in seven of his last eight for Austria so that makes the cut too, producing a decent-looking 13/27.50 treble.
Now read James Eastham's in-depth preview of Austria v Turkey!
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2023/24
Staked: 297pts
Returned: 320.31pts
P/L: +23.31pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
