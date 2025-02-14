Friday Football Tips: Back a Sesko scoring streak in 4/1 Leipzig double
Paul Higham likes the look of Benjamin Sesko and Lois Openda against Augsburg, so has paired the RB Leipzig duo in a 4/15.00 Bet Builder double on Friday night...
Sesko had a goal and assist last game
Openda had three shots on target in reverse fixture
Back 4/15.00 Bet Builder double on Sesko & Openda
Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.
Augsburg v RB Leipzig
Friday 14 February
Live on Sky Sports Mix
RB Leipzig got back to winning ways last time out to just about stay in the top four after a sticky start to 2025, and they'll look to build on that with a trip to Augusburg - who they haven't lost to in 16 games (W11 D5).
The hosts are unbeaten in five games, which has moved them up to 12th in the table, but they've lost two out of three at home against Stuttgart and Leverkusen so will fear another defeat to a Champions League contender.
And it'll be extra tough stopping a team with such a lethal forward to call upon...
Leg 1: Benjamin Sesko to score anytime
Augsburg are alright at home, but they won't have liked seeing Banjamin Sesko get back amongst the goals against St Pauli last weekend, as it could start off another long scoring streak.
Sesko scored in seven of eight games before going three games without a goal - but the response was a goal and an assist to get RB Leipzig back to winning ways.
That's great news for Leipzig and the Slovenian, who is a 6/42.50 anytime goalscorer, but not great news for Augsburg.
Leg 2: Lois Openda 2+ shots on target
Fellow Leipzig forward Lois Openda does not quite have the goal tally of Sesko, but he is more of a shooter - having more attempts at goal and shots on target than his team-mate.
The Belgian is up to 50 goal attempts now from 18 starts and has 26 shots on target - including two last Sunday against St Pauli from four attempts.
That's his eigth game this season with multipl shots on targat, six of those coming against bottom half sides, and he's got form against Augsburg after scoring against them in the reverse fixture, also providing an assist and having three shots on target from four attempts.
Augsburg will be dreading seeing him again.
Now read Kevin Hatchard's full Bundesliga preview & best bets
Recommended bets
