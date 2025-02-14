Friday Football Tips: Back a Sesko scoring streak in 4/1 Leipzig double

Sesko had a goal and assist last game

Openda had three shots on target in reverse fixture

Back 4/1 5.00 Bet Builder double on Sesko & Openda

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Betfair Football Superboost

Back Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak to each have one or more shots on target when Manchester City host Newcastle on Saturday at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00, from 4/71.57.

The star strikers have registered 18 shots on target combined in their last five Premier League games. Just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Haaland & Isak to each have one or more shots on target SBK 1/1

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Augsburg v RB Leipzig

Friday 14 February

Live on Sky Sports Mix

RB Leipzig got back to winning ways last time out to just about stay in the top four after a sticky start to 2025, and they'll look to build on that with a trip to Augusburg - who they haven't lost to in 16 games (W11 D5).

The hosts are unbeaten in five games, which has moved them up to 12th in the table, but they've lost two out of three at home against Stuttgart and Leverkusen so will fear another defeat to a Champions League contender.

And it'll be extra tough stopping a team with such a lethal forward to call upon...

Augsburg are alright at home, but they won't have liked seeing Banjamin Sesko get back amongst the goals against St Pauli last weekend, as it could start off another long scoring streak.

Sesko scored in seven of eight games before going three games without a goal - but the response was a goal and an assist to get RB Leipzig back to winning ways.

That's great news for Leipzig and the Slovenian, who is a 6/42.50 anytime goalscorer, but not great news for Augsburg.

Fellow Leipzig forward Lois Openda does not quite have the goal tally of Sesko, but he is more of a shooter - having more attempts at goal and shots on target than his team-mate.

The Belgian is up to 50 goal attempts now from 18 starts and has 26 shots on target - including two last Sunday against St Pauli from four attempts.

That's his eigth game this season with multipl shots on targat, six of those coming against bottom half sides, and he's got form against Augsburg after scoring against them in the reverse fixture, also providing an assist and having three shots on target from four attempts.

Augsburg will be dreading seeing him again.