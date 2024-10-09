Wednesday Football Tips: Combine Hulk & Braithwaite props for 11/2 Brazilian Bet Builder

Just one place between Atletico & Gremio in Serie A

Hulk & Braithwaite the players to back

Back 11/2 6.50 Bet Builder treble in Brazil

Atletico MG vs Gremio

Wednesday 9 October

23:30 kick-off

Only three points and one place separates Atletico MG and Gremio as they meet in the Brazilian Serie A on Wednesday.

Atletico have only lost one in 12 at home while Gremio have just one defeat in eight on the road so they're both in decent form for this meeting.

Atletico won the last meeting which was only a month ago, and was the first away win in the fixture for seven games, with five previous home wins and one draw, so no surprises that the hosts are fancied to come out on top again.

Denmark forward Martin Braithwaite arrived at Gremio in the summer and is off to a hot start, scoring five goals in 10 games for his new side.

Those five goals have come from just seven shots on target so he's pretty accurate when he gets the opportunities and is worth backing to hit the target again as he has done in five games.

He scored in the last meeting as well so we'll back Braithwaite at 1/12.00 for just 1+ shot on target.

Let's stick with Braithwaite as along with shots he's been pretty active and consistent in the fouls market - giving away at least one in nine of his 10 games.

And with Gremio away from home on this occasion he's more likely to add to that tally. Braithwaite is 1/21.50 for 1+ foul and given his numbers so far with Gremio that's fair enough.

We all know about Brazilian forward Hulk by now, and his love of having a shot at goal on every given opportunity - as his stats of 84 shots from 25 games this season shows.

He's 1/12.00 for 2+ shots on target, which he's managed in three of his last seven matches. And with at least a shot on target in 11 of his last 12 then he's pretty much guaranteed one.

And at home in a decent game Hulk can get that extra shot on target for us to complete a nice treble.