Bet of the Day

Sunday Football Tips: Focus on fouls for 7/2 Atletico treble

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone watches a game from the bench
Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone always has his side fired up for the fight

Paul Higham if focused on fouls for Valencia's LA Liga trip to Atletico Madrid for Sunday's Bet Builder special...

Atletico Madrid v Valencia
Sunday 15 September
20:00 BST kick-off

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten but have underwhelemed so far in La Liga, but they could get a boost with the visit of bottom side Valencia who are in their longest winless run since Gary Neville was in charge.

Ruban Baraja's side have only won a point this season, are without a win in 11 La Liga games and haven't won at Atletico in the last 13 visits to the capital club.

With Diego Simeone's side keeping three straight clean sheets and Valencia only scoring three goals, two of those coming from now injured Hugo Duro, the odds are stacked against the visitors.

But as always with Atelitco games, you can't go far wrong looking at the fouls markets for your Bet Builder...

Leg 1: Koke 1+ foul

Atleti midfielder Koke has given away five fouls this season, with at least one in three of his four outings in La Liga - so he's certainly one to side with here.

Koke is 4/51.80 for 1+ foul which is good enough value for us considering he's fouled someone in all three starts - and hs multiple fouls in two of those.

Leg 2: Robin Le Normand 1+ foul

Atletico defender Robin Le Normand is also no stranger to giving fouls away, with two fouls in three of four matches in La Liga this season.

He also gave away three in both of Spain's internationals during the break, so we should be safe enough to back Le Normand for 1+ foul at 8/151.53.

Leg 3: Luis Rioja 1+ fouled

Although they're the away side, let's look at Valencia players to be fouled, since we're backing the home side to put their foot in a bit - and Luis Rioja could present some value.

The Valencia midfielder has been fouled five times this season, and at least once in every game despite only making a substutute appearance in two of his four matches.

So let's add the 4/51.80 on Rioja to be fouled 1+ times given the opposition who are always snapping into tackles in the midfield engine room.

Recommended Bet

Back Koke & Le Normand 1+ foul, Rioja fouled 1+ times @

SBK7/2

Get tips for the rest of this weekends's Football from our expert tipsters!

Recommended bets

COLUMN P/L FOR 24/25

Staked: 60pts
Returned: 81.19pts
P/L: +21.19pts

2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Nottingham Forest v Manchester United: Back home win to nil at 3/1

  • Lewis Jones
Nuno Espirito Santo is doing magnificent work at Forest
English Premier League

Premier League Opta Stats: Best bets for every midweek game including a stroll for City

  • Paul Higham
Pep Guardiola claps the fans after a Man City game
English Premier League

Premier League Stat Sheet: In-form players to back this week

  • Stephen Tudor
Jorgen Strand Larsen, Wolves striker

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Nottingham Forest v Manchester United: Back home win to nil at 3/1

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Opta Stats: Best bets for every midweek game including a stroll for City

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Stat Sheet: In-form players to back this week

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Midweek League 1 & 2 Tips: Moore draws please in Tuesday 20/1 and 18/1 accas

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Tuesday Football Tips: Foul magnets can deliver again at 15/8

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

FA Cup Quarter Final Preview

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

Bournemouth v Man City Preview

  • Editor