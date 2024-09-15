Sunday Football Tips: Focus on fouls for 7/2 Atletico treble

Struggling Valencia face tough trip to Atleico Madrid

Get 7/2 4.50 on Bet Builder fouls trble

Claim your free Acca or Bet Builder here!

Atletico Madrid v Valencia

Sunday 15 September

20:00 BST kick-off

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten but have underwhelemed so far in La Liga, but they could get a boost with the visit of bottom side Valencia who are in their longest winless run since Gary Neville was in charge.

Ruban Baraja's side have only won a point this season, are without a win in 11 La Liga games and haven't won at Atletico in the last 13 visits to the capital club.

With Diego Simeone's side keeping three straight clean sheets and Valencia only scoring three goals, two of those coming from now injured Hugo Duro, the odds are stacked against the visitors.

But as always with Atelitco games, you can't go far wrong looking at the fouls markets for your Bet Builder...

Atleti midfielder Koke has given away five fouls this season, with at least one in three of his four outings in La Liga - so he's certainly one to side with here.

Koke is 4/51.80 for 1+ foul which is good enough value for us considering he's fouled someone in all three starts - and hs multiple fouls in two of those.

Atletico defender Robin Le Normand is also no stranger to giving fouls away, with two fouls in three of four matches in La Liga this season.

He also gave away three in both of Spain's internationals during the break, so we should be safe enough to back Le Normand for 1+ foul at 8/151.53.

Although they're the away side, let's look at Valencia players to be fouled, since we're backing the home side to put their foot in a bit - and Luis Rioja could present some value.

The Valencia midfielder has been fouled five times this season, and at least once in every game despite only making a substutute appearance in two of his four matches.

So let's add the 4/51.80 on Rioja to be fouled 1+ times given the opposition who are always snapping into tackles in the midfield engine room.