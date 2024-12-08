Sunday Football Tips: Back in-form Alvarez in Atletico 4/1 Bet Builder

Atletico's Alvarez has scored four goals in three games

Sevilla man Lukebakio has had almost 50 shots this season

Back 4/1 5.00 Bet Builder double for Madrid

Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla

Sunday 8 December, 20:00 kick-off

Live on La Liga TV

Atletic Madrid have really hit the stride now after a bit of a sticky spell in October, with eight straight wins behind them ahead of Sunday night's visito of Sevilla to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Diego Simone's side are now breathing down Real Madrid's necks in and aren't too far off leaders Barcelona, and will fancy extending their run as big 4/111.36 favourites against a Sevilla side with just one win in four in La Liga.

Sevilla have just one league win in 10 on the road and they don't score too many on their travels, so we expect Atletico to get the job done, and

Former Man City man Julian Alvarez has scored 11 goals for Atleitco this season and is bang in form with four goals in his past three games - even scoring when coming off the bench in their midweek Cope del Rey tie.

He's had eight shots on target during that spell, and coming from just 12 attempts that's some pretty good accuracy from the Argentinian.

Sevilla will struggle to contain him, and while he could easily score again, he's a bigger price at 8/52.60 for 2+ shots on target, which is what we'll back for our Bet Builder.

Atletico don't give too ,much away at home, but if there's one man for Sevilla who can test Jan Oblak then it's Belgian forward Dodi Lukebakio.

The 27-year-old has 17 shots on target this season, including two in each of his last two outings.

With a shot on target in 12 games, Lukebakio knows exactly where the goal is, and with 49 attempts there's always plenty of volume, so even against Simeone's side he should get an opportunity.

And we think he'll take it - so we'll back Lukebakio for 1+ shot on target at 10/111.91.