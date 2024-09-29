Bet of the Day

Sunday Football Tips: Vinicius & Gallagher feature in 9/2 Madrid derby fouls double

Diego Simeone in the dugout for Atletico Madrid
Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid face Real Madrid in Sunday's huge derby clash

Paul Higham is focusing on fouls in the Madrid derby for Sunday's Bet Builder, with Vinicius Jr and Conor Gallagher involved in a 9/25.50 double...

The big game of Sunday night takes place in the Spanish capital where Atletico Madrid host fierce rivals Real Madrid in what's always a red-hot derby match.

Atleti won this fixture 3-1 last season and have only lost one of the last five La Liga meetings, while Real have only one once in their last six visits.

And Carloa Ancelotti is without Kylian Mbappe for this latest trip across Madrid, where Diego Simeone's side have lost just one of their last nine home games and haven't conceded yet this season.

But in this spicy encounter it's always worth going down the disciplinary route for our Bet Builder options.

Leg 1: Conor Gallagher fouled 3+ times

Conor Gallagher is sure to be right in the heart of the action in his first Madrid derby, and his odds reflect the fact that many feel he'll be getting stuck in and giving plenty of fouls away.

But he's actually been fouled more times than he's given away fouls (7-11) and he's been fouled multiple times in all four games he's started in so far.

In his last two games Gallagher has been fouled three times in each, while giving away just two, so at 7/42.75 to be fouled 3+ times there's definitely scope, at home in a derby, for Gallagher to land this bet again.

Leg 2: Vinicius Jr 2+ fouls

By the same token, Vinicius Jr you'd fancy to be more likely to be on the wrong end of any fouls, but he's committed plenty himself this season - and if there's any side and any atmosphere to promote more it's Atletico in the derby.

The Brazilian is 6/52.20 to give away 2+ fouls which he's managed four times this season, and he's always pretty close as he's only failed to give a foul away once in the current campaign.

So up against Simeone's men who will be focusing on him, especially with no Mbappe, Vinicius will do well just to give away a couple of fouls here.

Recommended Bet

Back Vinicius 2+ fouls & Gallagher fouled 3+times @

SBK9/2

Now read Alan Shearer's latest Betfair exclusive column

Recommended bets

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

English Premier League

Man United v Tottenham: Bruno and Son to star in 54/1 Bet Builder says Opta

  • Opta
Opta's analyst recommends Betfair Bet Builder tips
English Premier League

Ipswich v Aston Villa Tips: Back cards at 3/1 in spicy encounter

  • Lewis Jones
Back cards at Portman Road on Super Sunday
English Premier League

Premier League on Betfair: Arsenal new 6/5 favs for title as Liverpool go top

  • Mike Norman
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    Man United v Tottenham: Bruno and Son to star in 54/1 Bet Builder says Opta

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Ipswich v Aston Villa Tips: Back cards at 3/1 in spicy encounter

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League on Betfair: Arsenal new 6/5 favs for title as Liverpool go top

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Sunday Football Tips: Vinicius & Gallagher feature in 9/2 Madrid derby fouls double

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Football Bet of the Day: Eagles' star to twinkle again

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Ange's awful away record | Football Only Bettor |

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

Newcastle' alarming statistics | Football Only Bettor |

  • Editor