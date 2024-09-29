Sunday Football Tips: Vinicius & Gallagher feature in 9/2 Madrid derby fouls double

Atletico host Real Madrid with no Mbappe for big derby game

The big game of Sunday night takes place in the Spanish capital where Atletico Madrid host fierce rivals Real Madrid in what's always a red-hot derby match.

Atleti won this fixture 3-1 last season and have only lost one of the last five La Liga meetings, while Real have only one once in their last six visits.

And Carloa Ancelotti is without Kylian Mbappe for this latest trip across Madrid, where Diego Simeone's side have lost just one of their last nine home games and haven't conceded yet this season.

But in this spicy encounter it's always worth going down the disciplinary route for our Bet Builder options.

Conor Gallagher is sure to be right in the heart of the action in his first Madrid derby, and his odds reflect the fact that many feel he'll be getting stuck in and giving plenty of fouls away.

But he's actually been fouled more times than he's given away fouls (7-11) and he's been fouled multiple times in all four games he's started in so far.

In his last two games Gallagher has been fouled three times in each, while giving away just two, so at 7/42.75 to be fouled 3+ times there's definitely scope, at home in a derby, for Gallagher to land this bet again.

By the same token, Vinicius Jr you'd fancy to be more likely to be on the wrong end of any fouls, but he's committed plenty himself this season - and if there's any side and any atmosphere to promote more it's Atletico in the derby.

The Brazilian is 6/52.20 to give away 2+ fouls which he's managed four times this season, and he's always pretty close as he's only failed to give a foul away once in the current campaign.

So up against Simeone's men who will be focusing on him, especially with no Mbappe, Vinicius will do well just to give away a couple of fouls here.