Wednesday Football Tips: Back victory for Vasco at 13/2

Vasco da Gama
Vasco da Gama fans can celebrate another away win

We're off to Brazil for Paul Higham's Bet Builder selection on Wednesday, with Vasco da Gama backed to break a long-running record on the road...

Atletico GO v Vasco Da Gama
Wednesday 17 July
23:00 BST kick-off

Let's head off to Brazil for Wednesday for a Serie A clash between out-of-form Atletico Goianiense and a very much in-form Vasco da Gama.

The hosts have lost three on the spin as they languish second from bottom, while visiting Vasco have won three on the spin to climb up towards the top half of the table.

They've not won consecutive top flight away games for seven years, but that run has to end some time right?

Leg 1: Vasco Da Gama to win

It's a generous 12/53.40 for a Vasco away win on Wednesday, which although they're few and far between, Atletico are just mire din an awful run.

The newly-promoted side have had more managers than wins this season, with just two victories to their name and those three losses on the spin.

Vasco's defence isn't the best, it's the worst in the league in fact, but Atletico are bad enough that it won't matter.

Leg 2: Rhaldney 2+ fouls

Atletico will be scrapping away in front of their home fans and almost nobody does it better in their side than midfielder Rhaldney - who has 19 fouls in the books so far this season.

He's had multiple fouls in five games and we'll back him to add another with 2+ fouls against Vasco at 6/52.20.

Vasco Da Gama

