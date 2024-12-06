Friday Football Tips: Backing goals & Morata fouls makes sense in 7/1 Bet Builder

Both Milan and Atalanta on fine scoring runs ahead of Friday

Kolasinac & Morata the best bets in fouls market

Back a 7/1 8.00 Bet Builder treble based on foul stats

Atalanta vs AC Milan

Friday 6 December, 19:45 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 1

Atalanta show no signs of letting up in their surprise Serie A title challenge, with Monday's 2-0 win over Roma their eighth victory in a row as they prepare for a quick turnaround against AC Milan.

Milan played only on Tuesday in the Coppa Italia but Paulo Fonseca will make plenty of changes and their 6-1 victory keeps confidence high as a third win in a row and fifth time in six games where they've scored three or more.

And with the way Atalanta have been playing - any Bet Builder options should really contain goals...

The stats are undeniable for this one, with Atalanta scoring at least twice in 11 of their 14 Serie A games so far - and in every one of their six home games this season.

Milan pack a punch away from home as well, scoring in all six games on the road so far while also conceding two or more in four of those games.

So both teams to score at 8/151.53 is a must.

They're the away side and Milan will have a lively and confident side to deal with in Atalanta - so they'll need to try and match them.

And that usually means fouls for the visitors, with Alvaro Morata the best bet at 6/52.20 for 2+ fouls.

Morata tries to lead from the front and is a solid performer in delivering fouls when he plays. He's had 2+ fouls in his last four Serie A games, with actually his numbers being even better than that with 2, 4, 3, 3 fouls so this may even be a touch conservative.

And for Atalanta, Sead Kolasinac is our man to back for 2+ fouls at 7/52.40 as he's also in decent form on that front.

The former Arsenal man had four fouls last time out against Roma to make it three straight Serie A games with multiple fouls in.

He's also been booked in all three of those but we'll not take the bait there and play it cooler with two fouls still giving us a decent treble.