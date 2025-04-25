Friday Football Tips: Lookman looks a good bet against Lecce in 10/1 Bet Builder

Atalanta looking to cement Champions League spot

Lecce fighting against relegation

Atalanta v Lecce

Friday 25 April, 19:45 kick-off

Atalanta have cemented their top-four spot with back-to-back wins, after a major stumble saw them slide out of contention for the Scudetto, and they should strengthen their grip on a Champions League spot against lowly Lecce on Friday, who are just a point outside the relegation zone.

Not that the Gewiss Stadium is a fortress, as Gian Piero Gasperini's side have won just once in eight home league games this year, so they badly need three points against relegation battlers.

The hosts have plenty of eye-catching players who fill the stats sheets though, so let's look at exactly who we should be backing.

Often the star of the show for Atalanta, Ademola Lookman has had a few lean games of late, but the signs were positive last time out and I'm backing Lecce to provide him with the perfect opposition for a get-right game.

He's gone five without scoring, during which his fine run of four straight games with multiple shots on target ended - and he did not have another until against Milan last weekend.

Lookman had four shots at the San Siro and hit the target with one. Against this Lecce side that's allowed 159 shots on target this season, let's back Lookman to find his form with 2+ shots on target at 11/102.11.

Atalanta are definitely vulnerable at home so even Lecce will fancy their chances, and with Nikola Krstovic suspended, Tete Morente looks the next best value at 5/42.25 for 1+ shot on target after registering five in his last three games.

He's had plenty of efforts too with 4-2-5 goal attempts in those last three outings, so he'll have the confidence to have a try at Atalanta.

To finish, we're backing Frederic Guilbert to give away 2+ fouls at 13/102.30.

The Frenchman has given away 31 fouls this season, including one in each of his last four with games of four and three fouls during that span.

With Lecce fighting relegation and away from home, that's the perfect recipe for another multiple foul game.