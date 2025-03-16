Sunday Football Tips: Back lively Lookman in 8/1 treble for Atalanta v Inter Serie A showdown

Lookman has 10 shots on target in last four games

Dumfries has had 19 games with multiple fouls this season

Atalanta v Inter

Sunday 16 March, 19:45 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 1

A huge top of the table clash on Sunday night in Serie A with leaders heading into the weekend Inter visiting third-placed Atalanta with just three points between them.

It's a fixture Inter have dominated having won the last seven meetings in all competitions and going unbeaten in 14 (W9 D5) since Atalanta's last victory back in 2018, so there's a weight of history against the hosts.

There's also recent home form against Gian Piero Gasperini's side as they've won just one of eight fixtures at the Gewiss Stadium this year including a shock loss to Brugge in the Champions League, while away from home they're fresh of slamming Juve 4-0.

Luckily we're not trying to figure out the result here, just who will appear on the stats sheet...

Lookman has been the main man for Atalanta of late with goals in five of his last seven games - and over the course of the season he's had more shots on target than top scorer Mateo Retegui.

And with that shooting accuracy we're banking on Lookman to have 2+ shots on target at a healthy 12/53.40 here against Inter.

It's a bet he's landed in 12 games this season and crucially for us he's achieved it in his last four games in a row - where he's had a combined 19 attempts on goal and 10 on target.

We should really have Inter hitting the target too, so we'll go with top scorer Marcus Thuram who is 4/71.57 for just 1+ shot on target as his numbers of late haven't been great but he has hit the target in two of his last three.

He also scored twice in the reverse Serie A fixture against Atalanta earlier in the season, so with opponents to suite he could land us a decent priced leg for a forward of his ability.

Denzel Dumfries is a sneaky shot on target man at 8/52.60 but for us here we'll pick the more obvious 4/71.57 on the Dutchman giving 2+ fouls away.

He'll have to deal with Atalanta's Lookman as he operates on the right side for Inter, and like Lookman with his shots on target, Dumfries has been prolific in landing this bet with 19 games of 2+ fouls.

He's also got recent form with 2+ fouls in six of his last nine so let's go with him to land it again against local rivals Atalanta.