Villa can go through with a point

McGinn has joint-most goal & assists for Villa in this

Back Diaz to find the net in Reds victory

There's no stopping Aston Villa recently and just a point against Legia Warsaw at Villa Park will send them into the Confefence League knockouts.

They've not had too many problems having won three of four - with just that defeat away at Legia in the first game blotting their copy book.

Unai Emery will want to put that result right and seal qualification on Thursday with a game to spare - and you better believe the Spaniard is eyeing up this trophy to add to his collection.

As at Villa Park, Emery's men have become unbeatable, so will that run continue, and if so, how?

We all know how strong Villa are at home, and there's also plenty of goals in games at Villa Park, with over 2.5 goals coming in in 11 of their last 12.

Over 3.5 goals actually has a decent return rate with six of those 12 having four goals or more, but we'll stick to over 2.5 goals here at 8/151.53.

The fact Villa only need a draw may limit the goals flowing later on, but there should be enough in the game to get three at least.

John McGinn has really become a leader for Villa, and he's also being productive in front of goal as well with the joint-most goals and assists in their Conference League campaign so far with three.

This should be a good game for the Scotsman and his combination of energy and skill should give him an edge on the visitors.

He looks a nailed-on starter and if we're expecting goals then there's no reason why McGinn can't get a goal or assist at 7/52.40.

Youri Tielemans has certainly benefited from having Emery in charge and he's actually tops the Villa shots on target standings in the Conference League.

He's hit the target five times and averages over two shots on target per 90 minutes played.

And with a full game against Legia here he should be pretty comfortable in having another 1+ shot on target at a decent price of 10/111.91 given his stats.