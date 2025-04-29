Tuesday Football Tips: Back fouls in Arsenal v PSG 9/2 Bet Builder

Good reasons to expect fouls at the Emirates

Arsenal v Paris Saint-Germain

Tuesday 29 April, 20:00

We're off to the foul markets for Tuesday's Champions League semi-final at the Emirates.

Why? I hear you ask.

Well, we've got the highest-fouling team left in the competition - Arsenal - and the most-fouled team of the four semi-finalists, PSG, going head to head.

There's also a good referee appointment in terms of fouls.

Slavko Vincic is averaging 24 per game in this season's Champions League, well above the competition average of 21.28.

Usually a small data sample would be a worry but this will actually be the Slovenian's 10th Champions League match of the campaign - a new record for any referee in a UCL season.

I'm actually going to focus in on what should be a key battle in the contest and that's down the Arsenal right where Bukayo Saka will be going up against Nuno Mendes.

Saka has long been one of Arsenal's most-fouled players and he's won 2+ fouls in 15 of his 27 starts this season.

Since his return from injury, he's landed this bet in two of his three starts, being fouled three times in both legs of the quarter-final against Real Madrid.

Mendes' numbers aren't quite as good but it's notable that, when the level of opposition has increased, so have his foul figures.

He's committed multiple fouls in games against Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City and Aston Villa and I'm happy to put him down to commit 2+ fouls when going up against Saka in this one.

With Mendes also being PSG's most-fouled player in this competition - 24 times in 13 appearances - I'm also going to stick him down to be fouled at least once.

Saka is certainly no stranger to tracking back and fouling his man and Mendes will look to push on.

Finally, I also like Achraf Hakimi to be fouled 1+ time.

The right-back loves to surge forward, as we saw against Aston Villa, and this has now occurred in 10 of 14 Champions League matches this season.

He'll likely be up against Miles Lewis-Skelley and Gabriel Martinelli down that flank and both Gunners have decent enough foul records - Lewis-Skelley has committed one in four of his five UCL starts, while Martinelli has done likewise in seven of his last eight.

The four legs combine to form a 9/25.50 Bet Builder - let's hope for a gritty first leg which certainly would be no surprise.