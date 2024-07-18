Thursday Football Tips: Back joy for Juniors in Buenos Aires
After a nice 13/27.50 winner on Wednesday in Brazil, Paul Higham is moving to Argentina for Thursday's best bet and backing a few goals in Buenos Aires...
Argentinos Jrs have 100% home record - Tigre yet to win
Back a home win & goals at 15/82.88
Argentinos Jrs v Tigre
Thursday 18 July
22:45 BST kick-off
We had a nice winner yesterday in Brazil and now we're making the short trip to Argentina as te top flight resumes following the Copa America with the footballing community in high spirits after their victory in the USA.
It's always tricky when the league has had a break for a month, so we're wary but relatively confident in today's selections as Argentinos Jrs put their 100% home record up against a Tigre side yet to win a game.
I think you know which way we're leaning on this one....
Leg 1: Argentinos Jrs to win
As discussed, the league has been on a break so there are no certainties, but the hosts have won all three games on their home turf while Tigre have just three goals and two points to their names after five games.
So we'll take the 4/71.57 on a home win at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona with about as much confidence as we dare.
There's always a chance Tigre have improved massively and the hosts do have injuries, but the gap between them looks to big to bridge.
Leg 2: Over 2.5 goals
Both teams to score here is a tempter as if you combine it with a home win you'll get 16/54.20 and Tigre have scored in both away games so far, while Juniors have conceded in two of three at home.
It's hard to back a team that's only scored three goals in five games though so we'll instead back over 2.5 goals, which by itself is 13/102.30.
Tigre have conceded 10 so far so the hosts could well stick a few past them and cover us even if the visitors fail to find the net.
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2023/24
Returned: 326.28pts
P/L: +15.28pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
