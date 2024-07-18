Bet of the Day

Thursday Football Tips: Back joy for Juniors in Buenos Aires

Estadio Diego Armando Maradona
Back Juniors to win at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona

After a nice 13/27.50 winner on Wednesday in Brazil, Paul Higham is moving to Argentina for Thursday's best bet and backing a few goals in Buenos Aires...

Argentinos Jrs v Tigre
Thursday 18 July
22:45 BST kick-off

We had a nice winner yesterday in Brazil and now we're making the short trip to Argentina as te top flight resumes following the Copa America with the footballing community in high spirits after their victory in the USA.

It's always tricky when the league has had a break for a month, so we're wary but relatively confident in today's selections as Argentinos Jrs put their 100% home record up against a Tigre side yet to win a game.

I think you know which way we're leaning on this one....

Leg 1: Argentinos Jrs to win

As discussed, the league has been on a break so there are no certainties, but the hosts have won all three games on their home turf while Tigre have just three goals and two points to their names after five games.

So we'll take the 4/71.57 on a home win at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona with about as much confidence as we dare.

There's always a chance Tigre have improved massively and the hosts do have injuries, but the gap between them looks to big to bridge.

Leg 2: Over 2.5 goals

Both teams to score here is a tempter as if you combine it with a home win you'll get 16/54.20 and Tigre have scored in both away games so far, while Juniors have conceded in two of three at home.

It's hard to back a team that's only scored three goals in five games though so we'll instead back over 2.5 goals, which by itself is 13/102.30.

Tigre have conceded 10 so far so the hosts could well stick a few past them and cover us even if the visitors fail to find the net.

Recommended Bet

Back Argentinos Jrs to win & over 2.5 goals @

SBK15/8

Now read who England legend Alan Shearer thinks may get the England job!

Recommended bets

Column P/L 2023/24

Staked: 307pts
Returned: 326.28pts
P/L: +15.28pts

2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts

New Customers can get £50 in free bets!

Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

EFL Championship

EFL Championship Play-Offs: Dates, teams and odds for promotion

  • Jack Critchley
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder
Daily Acca

The Daily Acca: Goals at Selhurst in this 9/2 Acca

  • Paul Robinson
Nottingham Forest striker - Chris Wood
English Premier League

Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest: Back Eberechi Eze to score or assist at 6/5

  • Lewis Jones
Palace boss Oliver Glasner

Most Read Stories

  1. Football Betting Tips

    EFL Championship Play-Offs: Dates, teams and odds for promotion

  2. Football Betting Tips

    Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest: Back Eberechi Eze to score or assist at 6/5

  3. Football Betting Tips

    Premier League Top 5 Finish: State of play, remaining fixtures, betting odds and more

  4. Football Betting Tips

    Football Bet of the Day: Parsimonious Pat to frustrate old friends

  5. Football Betting Tips

    Monday Football Tips: Bank on Milan in 9/2 Bet Builder at Genoa

Latest Podcasts

Football...Only Bettor

Brentford's deadly duo

  • Editor
Football...Only Bettor

EFL Final Day

  • Editor