Monday Football Tips: Count on Kike in 3/1 Alaves double
Paul Higham has picked out a 3/1 Bet Builder for Alaves v Celta Vigo based around Kike Garcia grabbing a goal in Monday's La Liga clash...
-
Alaves climbed out of bottom three with win last week
-
Celta Vigo on the slide after three defeats in four
-
Back 3/14.00 Bet Builder on goals & goal scorer
Alaves v Celta Vigo
Monday 27 January
Live on Premier Sports 1
A win last week dragged Alaves out of the bottom three, and they're still about above the drop zone as they host a Celta Vigo side heading in the wrong directions after three defeats in four.
That win was a first for new Alaves boss Eduardo Coudet - who has seen both teams score in five of his six matches in charge, and Celta have been very generous defensively as they've conceded at least three in each of their last three away games - naturally losing them all.
So we could get some goals here and it's that and a shots play that we're interested in.
Leg 1: Both teams to score
Neither side is particularly good at keeping clean sheets and both teams to score has landed in three of fives Alaves home games and three of four in Celta Vigo away games.
So it's of particular interest here at 5/61.84 for both teams to score here - with Alaves having seen it in six of their past seven overall.
Leg 2: Kike Garcia to score anytime
Alaves striker Kike Garcia bagged a hat-trick last time out and is 12/53.40 to score anytime - just as he did in the reverse fixture.
A man in form is always good to be on the right side of, and Garcia has now scored in three of his last six games.
The 35-year-old, playing at home and against a side struggling for form is the one we have to back here.
Now read all of our latest football previews & tips from our Betfair experts
Recommended bets
COLUMN P/L FOR 24/25
Returned: 210.69pts
2024/25 P/L: +15.69pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Predicts Chelsea v Liverpool Tips: Back Mac Allister to strike in 68-1 Bet Builder on Sunday
-
Football Betting Tips
Big Winners on Betfair: Punter wins over £16k from £5 on pre-season Acca
-
Football Betting Tips
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest: Back Eberechi Eze to score or assist at 6/5
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Premier League Tips: Back Liverpool at 7/1 with Betfair Exchange
-
Football Betting Tips
Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao: Back 11/2 Bet Builder in Basque derby