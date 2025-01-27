Monday Football Tips: Count on Kike in 3/1 Alaves double

Alaves climbed out of bottom three with win last week

Celta Vigo on the slide after three defeats in four

Back 3/1 4.00 Bet Builder on goals & goal scorer

Alaves v Celta Vigo

Monday 27 January

Live on Premier Sports 1

A win last week dragged Alaves out of the bottom three, and they're still about above the drop zone as they host a Celta Vigo side heading in the wrong directions after three defeats in four.

That win was a first for new Alaves boss Eduardo Coudet - who has seen both teams score in five of his six matches in charge, and Celta have been very generous defensively as they've conceded at least three in each of their last three away games - naturally losing them all.

So we could get some goals here and it's that and a shots play that we're interested in.

Neither side is particularly good at keeping clean sheets and both teams to score has landed in three of fives Alaves home games and three of four in Celta Vigo away games.

So it's of particular interest here at 5/61.84 for both teams to score here - with Alaves having seen it in six of their past seven overall.

Alaves striker Kike Garcia bagged a hat-trick last time out and is 12/53.40 to score anytime - just as he did in the reverse fixture.

A man in form is always good to be on the right side of, and Garcia has now scored in three of his last six games.

The 35-year-old, playing at home and against a side struggling for form is the one we have to back here.