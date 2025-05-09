Friday Football Tips: Back 11/2 shots on target special at the San Siro as Milan host Bologna

Milan and Bologna both involved in huge scrap for Europe

Shots expected at the San Siro

AC Milan v Bologna

Friday 9 May, 19:45 kick-off

It's a crucial game in the battle for European places on Friday night, with a tight Serie A table seeing ninth-placed AC Milan sitting just six points off Juventus in fourth with three games left to play.

So everything is still up for grabs, especially with this weekend's fixtures. Although Bologna start the round in seventh, they're just a point behind Juve so will go fourth with a win - before the four teams currently above them all face each other in what could be a pivotal set of games.

Milan's win at Genoa no Monday kept them clinging on in there and, even though they seem adrift right now, another quick win will ensure they've still got a chance heading into the final two games.

So it's all to play for at the San Siro which should lead to a lively encounter, and hopefully for us a few shots hitting the target.

Leg 1: Riccardo Orsolini 1+ shot on target

Let's kick-off with Bologna's Riccardo Orsolini who has the joint-most shots on target in the squad and averages 1.17 per 90 minutes in Serie A this season.

He's 4/71.57 to hit the target, which he's not done too much recently, just once in five starts actually, but back at home and in a big game I'm happy to back him to find his form again.

Orsolini had two shots in both of his last two games so he's having a go, and against a Milan without a clean sheet in six game he should get plenty of opportunities.

Leg 2: Christian Pulisic 1+ shot on target

The American has hit the target in his last two outings, which includes a goal at Venezia, so we'll back him to complete the hat-trick here at 8/111.73.

After a strong start to the season, Pulisic has been producing in bursts so it's best to back him when he gets hot, and he looks like he's warming up nicely the last couple of games.

Leg 3: Theo Hernandez 1+ shot on target

Our relative outsider of the three, Theo Hernandez is 13/82.63 for 1+ shot on target after registering two at Genoa on Monday night.

The French left-back had three shots on Monday to make it three games in a row having an attempt on goal. Expect more of his attacking nature to shine through at the San Siro too.

