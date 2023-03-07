</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul-higham/">Paul Higham</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-03-07">07 March 2023</time></li> <li>2:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Benfica v Club Brugge: Back super Mario to shine for Eagles", "name": "Benfica v Club Brugge: Back super Mario to shine for Eagles", "description": "Paul Higham fancies a pair of in-form Benfica forwards to punish Club Brugge in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie in Lisbon.", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/benfica-v-club-brugge-champions-league-betting-tips-back-joao-mario-to-boost-home-side-price-bet-builder-060323-1063.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/benfica-v-club-brugge-champions-league-betting-tips-back-joao-mario-to-boost-home-side-price-bet-builder-060323-1063.html", "datePublished": "2023-03-07T10:01:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-07T10:10:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Joao_Mario_benfica.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Paul Higham fancies a pair of in-form Benfica forwards to punish Club Brugge in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie in Lisbon. Benfica haven't been beaten at home all season Brugge not scored more than two goals in a game since October Joao Mario has scored eight goals in seven games Back a 7/2 Bet Builder on Benfica duo standing out Benfica dominate opening leg It was a perfect result for Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie, as they now host Club Brugge sitting on a 2-0 lead. It's not an impossible task for the Belgians, who have caused a few shocks over the last few years in this competition - including this season when they emerged from a group containing Atletico Madrid, Leverkusen and Porto. And maybe a return to Portugal will inspire them, as they hammered Porto 4-0 away only in September so they know how to earn an emphatic win on these shores. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/benfica-vs-club-brugge/962700"] Their recent form isn't inspiring for the Belgians though, who are fourth in their league after just one win in six - and more worryingly given the situation they've not scored more than twice in a game since the end of October. Contrast that with Benfica - who have won their last three games by two-goal margins, including 2-0s in the last couple of games, and haven't been beaten at home all season. PSG could only draw and Juventus lost at the Estadio da Luz - which explains the 2/5 odds on the hosts to win the game and the huge 40/1 quoted for Brugge to somehow qualify. Football... Only Bettor - European Special - Watch Here! Bank on hot-shot Ramos Benfica's Goncalo Ramos is the man to be on in the attacking stakes, as Brugge at some point will have to throw the kitchen sink at them and leave themselves open at the back. He's just evens to score but backing Ramos to have 2+ shots on target at 4/5 looks the best bet - which he's managed in his last three games and in six of eight. Over 2.5 goals, Joao Mario to score, Ramos 2+ shots on target 7/2 There also seems to be goals on the menu here, with the Belgians sure to give it a go and throw caution to the wind, Benfica are pretty ruthless going forward so over 2.5 goals shouldn't be a problem. But for the goals, we'll take the in-form Joao Mario, who has been nothing short of prolific recently with eight goals in seven games - as well as laying on two assists. Again, he's just Evens to score here but in this kind of form it'd be absolutely not surprise to see him find the net here as Benfica complete what should be a routine progression.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Joao_Mario_benfica.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Paul Higham" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Joao_Mario_benfica.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Joao_Mario_benfica.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Joao_Mario_benfica.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Joao_Mario_benfica.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Joao Mario"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Joao Mario can continue his scoring run for Benfica against Brugge</figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Benfica vs Club Brugge </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Tue 7 Mar, 20:00</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Benfica vs Club Brugge", "description" : "Benfica vs Club Brugge prediction and betting tips. Preview the UEFA Champions League Season 2022/2023 match on 07 March 2023: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Benfica vs Club Brugge ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2023-03-07 20:00", "endDate": "2023-03-07 20:00", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/benfica-v-club-brugge-champions-league-betting-tips-back-joao-mario-to-boost-home-side-price-bet-builder-060323-1063.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "Estádio da Luz", "address" : "Estádio da Luz" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Benfica", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "UEFA Champions League Season 2022/2023" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Club Brugge", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "UEFA Champions League Season 2022/2023" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" <h3><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/benfica-v-club-brugge/32111873?selectedGroup=1611933388">Back a 7/2 Bet Builder</a> on Benfica duo standing out</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><h2>Benfica dominate opening leg</h2><p></p><p>It was a perfect result for <strong>Benfica</strong> in the first leg of their <strong>Champions League</strong> last 16 tie, as they now host<strong> Club Brugge</strong> sitting on a 2-0 lead.</p><p>It's not an impossible task for the Belgians, who have caused a few shocks over the last few years in this competition - including this season when <strong>they emerged from a group containing Atletico Madrid, Leverkusen and Porto.</strong></p><p>And maybe a return to Portugal will inspire them, as <strong>they hammered Porto 4-0 away only in September</strong> so they know how to earn an emphatic win on these shores.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#DD1610;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#DD1610;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#DD1610;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#DD1610;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <path id="Right_2_3_" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3 C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_3_" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9 C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_3_" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8 C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_3_" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9 C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.3z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Benfica</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#4495F1;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#2D2E32;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_8_" style="fill:#2D2E32;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#2D2E32;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_77_"> <path id="_x34__49_" style="fill:#2D2E32;" d="M175.6,222l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5,12.1-13.1,12.3-13.3v0 c-0.4-0.2-10.4-4.5-20.4-8.8V222H175.6z"></path> <path id="_x33__52_" style="fill:#2D2E32;" d="M145.6,222V14.2c-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1-0.2-0.1l0.1,0.1c0,10.4-8.5,19.3-20.3,22.6V222 H145.6z"></path> <path id="_x32__55_" style="fill:#2D2E32;" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3c0.1-0.1,0-0.1-0.1,0V222h20.4V36.9 C93,33.6,84.5,24.7,84.5,14.3z"></path> <path id="_x31__58_" style="fill:#2D2E32;" d="M43.5,31.9L43.5,31.9c0.2,0.2,8.7,8.3,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222 h9.5V23.1C53.9,27.4,43.9,31.8,43.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_20_"> <g> <rect id="Right_33_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#D6D276;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_33_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#D6D276;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_104_"> <path id="Right_22_" style="fill:#2D2E32;" d="M169.6,59.4c0.7-5.5,2.1-10.6,4.6-14.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3 s-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,3.3-0.9,6.5-2.4,9.4c0,0,0,0,0,0C149.6,24.7,168.8,37,169.6,59.4z"></path> <path id="Left_22_" style="fill:#2D2E32;" d="M86.9,23.6c-1.6-2.9-2.4-6.1-2.4-9.4l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8 s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c2.5,3.5,3.9,8.6,4.6,14.1C61.2,37,80.4,24.7,86.9,23.6z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Club Brugge</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Benfica</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">FC Famalicão</span></li> <li><span class="team">Vizela</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Benfica</span></li> <li><span class="team">Benfica</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Boavista</span></li> <li><span class="team">Club Brugge</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Benfica</span></li> <li><span class="team">Benfica</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Casa Pia AC</span></li> <li><span class="team">Arouca</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Benfica</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Club Brugge</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Benfica</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bayer 04 Leverkusen</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Club Brugge</span></li> <li><span class="team">Club Brugge</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">FC Porto</span></li> <li><span class="team">Atlético de Madrid</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Club Brugge</span></li> <li><span class="team">Club Brugge</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Atlético de Madrid</span></li> <li><span class="team">FC Porto</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">Club Brugge</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Benfica vs Club Brugge</strong> Tuesday 07 March, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/benfica-vs-club-brugge/962700">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>Their recent form isn't inspiring for the Belgians though, who are <strong>fourth in their league after just one win in six</strong> - and more worryingly given the situation they've not scored more than twice in a game since the end of October.</p><p>Contrast that with <strong>Benfica - who have won their last three games by two-goal margins</strong>, including 2-0s in the last couple of games, and haven't been beaten at home all season.</p><p><strong>PSG could only draw and Juventus lost at the Estadio da Luz</strong> - which explains <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/uefa-champions-league/benfica-v-club-brugge/32111873?selectedGroup=1611933388">the 2/5 odds on the hosts</a> to win the game and the huge 40/1 quoted for Brugge to somehow qualify.</p><hr><h2>Football... Only Bettor - European Special - Watch Here!</h2><p></p><p> <iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ro7hSAYSuug" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Bank on hot-shot Ramos

Benfica's Goncalo Ramos is the man to be on in the attacking stakes, as Brugge at some point will have to throw the kitchen sink at them and leave themselves open at the back.

He's just evens to score but backing Ramos to have 2+ shots on target at 4/5 looks the best bet - which he's managed in his last three games and in six of eight.

Over 2.5 goals, Joao Mario to score, Ramos 2+ shots on target 7/2

There also seems to be goals on the menu here, with the Belgians sure to give it a go and throw caution to the wind, Benfica are pretty ruthless going forward so over 2.5 goals shouldn't be a problem.

But for the goals, we'll take the in-form Joao Mario, who has been nothing short of prolific recently with eight goals in seven games - as well as laying on two assists.

Again, he's just Evens to score here but in this kind of form it'd be absolutely not surprise to see him find the net here as Benfica complete what should be a routine progression.

COLUMN P/L 2022/23 Staked: 233pts

Returned: 271.58pts

P/L: +38.58pts 2021/22 season

Staked: 291pts

Returned: 335.14pts

P/L: +44.14pts

