Benfica haven't been beaten at home all season

Brugge not scored more than two goals in a game since October

Joao Mario has scored eight goals in seven games

Back a 7/2 Bet Builder on Benfica duo standing out

Benfica dominate opening leg

It was a perfect result for Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie, as they now host Club Brugge sitting on a 2-0 lead.

It's not an impossible task for the Belgians, who have caused a few shocks over the last few years in this competition - including this season when they emerged from a group containing Atletico Madrid, Leverkusen and Porto.

And maybe a return to Portugal will inspire them, as they hammered Porto 4-0 away only in September so they know how to earn an emphatic win on these shores.

Their recent form isn't inspiring for the Belgians though, who are fourth in their league after just one win in six - and more worryingly given the situation they've not scored more than twice in a game since the end of October.

Contrast that with Benfica - who have won their last three games by two-goal margins, including 2-0s in the last couple of games, and haven't been beaten at home all season.

PSG could only draw and Juventus lost at the Estadio da Luz - which explains the 2/5 odds on the hosts to win the game and the huge 40/1 quoted for Brugge to somehow qualify.

Bank on hot-shot Ramos

Benfica's Goncalo Ramos is the man to be on in the attacking stakes, as Brugge at some point will have to throw the kitchen sink at them and leave themselves open at the back.

He's just evens to score but backing Ramos to have 2+ shots on target at 4/5 looks the best bet - which he's managed in his last three games and in six of eight.

Over 2.5 goals, Joao Mario to score, Ramos 2+ shots on target 7/2

There also seems to be goals on the menu here, with the Belgians sure to give it a go and throw caution to the wind, Benfica are pretty ruthless going forward so over 2.5 goals shouldn't be a problem.

But for the goals, we'll take the in-form Joao Mario, who has been nothing short of prolific recently with eight goals in seven games - as well as laying on two assists.

Again, he's just Evens to score here but in this kind of form it'd be absolutely not surprise to see him find the net here as Benfica complete what should be a routine progression.