Benfica's Goncalo Ramos is the man to be on in the attacking stakes, as Brugge at some point will have to throw the kitchen sink at them and leave themselves open at the back.
He's just evens to score but backing Ramos to have 2+ shots on target at 4/5 looks the best bet - which he's managed in his last three games and in six of eight.
Over 2.5 goals, Joao Mario to score, Ramos 2+ shots on target
There also seems to be goals on the menu here, with the Belgians sure to give it a go and throw caution to the wind, Benfica are pretty ruthless going forward so over 2.5 goals shouldn't be a problem.
But for the goals, we'll take the in-form Joao Mario, who has been nothing short of prolific recently with eight goals in seven games - as well as laying on two assists.
Again, he's just Evens to score here but in this kind of form it'd be absolutely not surprise to see him find the net here as Benfica complete what should be a routine progression.
Staked: 233pts
Returned: 271.58pts
P/L: +38.58pts
2021/22 season
Staked: 291pts
Returned: 335.14pts
P/L: +44.14pts
