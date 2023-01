Bayern have scored 6, 6, 5 & 4 in their last four home league games

Koln have taken just one point from eight league visits to Bayern

Gnabry & Musiala have 24 assists between them this season

Julian Nagelsmann was not happy with Bayern Munich's underwhelming performance intheir Bundesliga return, but will fancy a large improvement at home to Koln.

Bayern drew 1-1 with RB Leipzig as the Bundesliga got back into action following the World Cup, while Koln had a superb result as they smashed Werder Bremen 7-1 to end a run of three straight defeats.

Although it gives the Billy Goats confidence, it doesn't make the trip to the Allianz Arena any less daunting with Koln still 12/1 to grab a first away win at Bayern since February 2009.

Koln have picked up just a point from their last eight away games against Bayern, and their recent Bundesliga form on the road is poor with four straight defeats, conceding five twice and scoring in just one of those games.

That's a dangerous recipe for the visitors, who've conceded at least three in six of the last seven Bayern fixtures while the Bavarians have been banging in the goals at home with 21 goals scored in their last four home league outings.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored against Leipzig to maintain his prolific form and he's odds-on at 5/6 to score here and add to that tally in a game we think should have plenty of goals.

But we're also interested in the men who will supply the goals, namely Germany international Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala, who have a handy 24 assists for club and country between them this season.

Gnabry, who has 11 goals and 14 assists, had two shots and an assist against Leipzig to make it assists in sccessive games - and the last time he did that he went on to do it in four in a row.

The talented Musiala only has a few more weeks of being a teenager, and although he was a bit subdued in his Bundesliga return at Leipzig, he can swing back into action here to add to his 10 assists this season.

Having an in-form goalscorer in Choupo-Moting helps us here, with Gnarby and Musiala pushed more into the supply line as the Cameroon striker, and hopefully our Bet Builder backers, fills their boots.