Tuesday Football Tips: Back pain for Kane & Olise's shooting boots in 10/1 Bayern Bet Builder

Back Bukayo Saka 1+ Shot on Target & to be Fouled 1+ times.

Bayern Munich v Inter

Tuesday 8 April, 20:00 kick-off

Bayern have gone 22 Champions League home games unbeaten and Simone Inzaghi has lost all four managerial meetings against the Bavarians - including a pair of 2-0 defeats in the 2022 group stages.

This is Vincent Kompany's biggest test though so it'll be interesting to see how attacking he sends his side out in this tricky first leg, where he'll want a lead to take to Milan but going too gung-ho could leave them open to an Inter sucker punch.

Bayern are second top scorers in the Champions League this season but are without Jamal Musiala and with Inter conceding just two in 10 games in the competition this season.

So We'll steer clear of goals, but have the stats to back up a Bet Builder based around Harry Kane - but perhaps not in the way you'd expect.

Leg 1: Michael Olise 3+ shots

The Frenchman has provided four assists and a goal in his last three games for club and country so is in great form, and he'll have extra responsibility to create with Musiala missing.

We're backing Olise to have 3+ shots here at 11/102.11 and not on him hitting the target as accuracy hasn't been his strong point all season - but he's continually been pulling the trigger.

He's had 109 shots all told this campaign, and if Inter sit deep and defend the edge of the box then having a crack from distance will be a key part of the plan for Bayern.

Olise has had 3+ shots in 12 of his last 24 games so that's a decent enough strike rate to back again.

Leg 2: Harry Kane to be fouled 2+ times

Kane is 5/42.25 to score anytime, which would come as no surprise, and he's 5/61.84 for 2+ shots on target which would also be a useful addition to most Bet Builders.

The 17/102.70 on Kane being fouled 2+ times is the way we're going though due to a combination of the expected game state and indeed the opposition - with an Italian side in the away leg of a knockout tie will usually pull out all the stops to shackle the opposition's top marksman.

The numbers are there two, as Kane was fouled at least twice in five of 11 Champions League he's played in this season, including both legs against Leverkusen and big games agains physical opponents such as Barcelona, PSG and Aston Villa.

Leg 3: Harry Kane to commit 1+ foul

And while we're on Kane for fouls, let's back him to give at least one away himself, which is priced up at 10/111.91.

Again the six of the game and the opposition come into play here, as Kane will get manhandled by the Inter defence, and provoked at every given opportunity - and he's never been afraid to give it back just as much as he takes it.

He's given away a foul in four Champions League games this season, all of which he was also fouled in and three of those he was fouled multiple times, meaning this two Kane legs of our Bet Builder would land.

Let's hope Inter dish out the treatment we expect and Kane gets stuck in to land this bet again.