Basaksehir focused on cup final

Trezeguet has scored in three of his last four

Back 7/1 Bet Builder on away win with goals

Trabzonspor travel to Istanbul to face Basaksehir hoping to end a disappointing campaign with a win that would see them finish fifth in the table.

Last year's Turkish champions Trabzonspor are at least finishing strongly with four wins in five, and despite their poor away form generally they could sign off with three points here.

That's because Emre Belozoglu has a host of injuries to deal with and may also rest players with Basaksehir playing in the Turkish Cup final against Fenerbahce.

Winning the cup would be a route back into Europe so Emre erring on the side of caution opens up the posibility of an away victory.

Nenad Bjelica's side have one of thw worst away records in the league with just 11 points picked up on the road.

Yet Trabzonspor are slight favourites here at 11/8 and that favouritism is justified.

Mainly down to Trabzonspor we fancy a few goals here - although Basaksehir have scored three goals in each of their last two games so do have a genuine goal threat.

The visitors have been even sharper in front of goal with 12 goals scored in their last three games - all of which have had at least five total goals in them.

Over 2.5 goals here in a season finale shouldn't be a problem.

Slightly overpriced in the anytime goalscorer market is Egyptian midfielder Trezeguet at 16/5 to continue a nice scoring streak he has going on.

Trezeguet has scored in three of his last four outings and with injuries to deal with he'll be leaned on again to carry a goal threat.

He's the team's joint-top scorer with 11 this campaign and can end the season with a goal for us here.