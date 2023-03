Barnsley average almost two more corners than opponents at home

Sheff Weds have 21 clean sheets this season & conceded just nine away goals

Back 6/1 Bet Builder treble on unders & Barnsley corners

There's a big South Yorkshire derby going down on Tuesday as League One leaders Sheffield Wednesday make the short trip to fourth-placed Barnsley.

The Owls will travel just 12 miles north looking for revenge for Barnsley's 2-0 win at Hillsborough in September, and form is on their side as they're unbeaten in their last seven trips to Oakwell and have lost just once in 12 league visits.

Both sides are in superb form, with Barnsley currently riding an 11-game unbeaten run (W9 D2) which includes five home wins on the spin in the league seeing them looking play-off certainties.

Wednesday have only lost three league games all season, the last at the start of October at second-placed Plymouth, and they've got the best away record in the division - with their 34 points on the road a club record return from 16 games and their best season total for a decade.

Not many goals in Owls away days

Barnsley have been rattling in the goals at home recently, scoring 15 in their last five, but Wednesday have three clean sheets in four away games and have conceded just nine goals on the road all season.

Wednesday also lead the league with 21 clean sheets.

Just four of their 16 away games have contained over 2.5 goals and in a tough contest to call in a local derby I'd edge towards the unders hitting again here at 8/11.

Back HT draw in Barnsley v Sheff Weds, under 2.5 goals & Barnsley most corners @ 6/1

For the same kind of reasons the half-time draw is worth backing at Evens - as it usually is in derby games and especially ones with two teams right up at the top of the table.

And while there's doubt that even Barnsley's potent attack of late can help them win the game, one area they could edge the contest in is corners.

They average almost two more corners than their opponents in home games this season - but more importantly Wednesday's corner stats take a big dive in away games.

And they're actually averaging slightly fewer corners on the road than their oppnents, so at 7/5 Barnsley look a good value here to win the corner match bet as the hosts in a derby game.

That Bet Builder treble gives us a handsome reward and avoids us having to pick a winner out of this South Yorkshire tussle.