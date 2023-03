Vinicius has hit 2+ shots in 10 of his last 11

The fourth El Clasico of the season takes place at Camp Nou on Sunday night with Real Madrid desperately needing a win to keep their fading La Liga title hopes alive.

Barcelona head the table by nine points from their great rivals, with 13 games to go.

And with Barca having won 21 of their 25 matches thus far, Real surely have to go all out for victory here in a bid to put some sort of pressure on the Catalans across the run-in.

As a result, this looks likely to be a more open game than the recent Copa del Rey semi-final, first leg at the Bernabeu which Barca won 1-0 despite creating few chances.

I'd certainly expect the shot count to be higher and putting Real's Vinicius Junior down for 2+ shots looks a good way to kick off our Bet Builder.

He's landed this in 10 of his last 11 matches, including that Copa del Rey tie, two Champions Legaue games v Liverpool and a La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid.

The fouls market is also of interest with Ronald Araujo looking good for 2+ fouls.

The Uruguayan is set to return to the side after suspension and will likely slot in at right-back having played well against Vinicius in that semi-final game a couple of weeks ago, albeit conceding the two fouls we require.

Vinicius draws fouls from his opponents on a regular basis. Indeed, he's been fouled at least twice in his last 16 appearances. It was five times against Barca in that previous meeting, one of eight examples in that run of the Brazilian being fouled at least five times in a game.

On the opposite side of the ball, Nacho is always a player who gets up for this fixture - he's now been carded in five of his eight starts in El Clasico.

However, the market is wise to this and he's odds-on for a card here.

Instead, let's back him for 2+ fouls, something he's managed in his last four games.

The Copa clash was one of those matches and he's now landed the 2+ fouls bet in four of his last six appearances against Barca.

Currently playing at left-back (and likely up against Raphinha) rather than centre-back enhances the chance of fouls and so Nacho completes our treble which pays 5/1.

Back Vinicius 2+ shots, Araujo 2+ fouls & Nacho 2+ fouls @ 6.0

