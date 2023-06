Atletico handed 62 cards this season

Paulinho 2+ shots on target in six of seven home games

Back 11/2 stats-based Bet Builder on Atletico MG

We're skipping Saturday's Champions League final to head across to South America for a Serie A clash between Atletico MG and Bragantino in Belo Horizonte.

And after a couple of nice winners this week we'll look for another to light up our weekend, in what is a tricky contest to call.

Atletico are 4/61.65 favourites as the form team in Serie A and playing at home - while Bragantino are without an away win this season in four attempts.

It's still relatively early in the season though and with just four points between the teams there's not too much between them heading into the game.

Both teams don't mind a few cards, but Atletico have had 20 more bookings that Bragantino, albeit having played four games more.

The hosts are a better price though for over 2.5 cards - and have surpassed this mark in four of their last five games.

Young Brazilian forward Paulinho has got nine goals to his name so far this season, but we'll play it a bit safe and back him for 2+ shots on gtarget at 11/102.08.

The 22-year-old has managed multiple shots on target in eight of his 16 games so far this season - but crucially for us he's landed this in six of his last seven home games.

Brazilian defender Rubens loves getting stuck in, with the joint-most fouls in the Atletico squad this season with 22.

He's had six multiple foul games this season in just 13 appearances, with four fouls in his last outing.

In fact, he's had four fouls in two of his last three appearances so even at odds-on for another two here he's made our list.