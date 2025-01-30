Athletic Bilbao v Viktoria Plzen: Back a Plzen pair to hit the target at 5/1

Bilbao list 4-1 at Besiktas last week but will still qualify

Plzen have surprisingly good away record in Europe

Get 5/1 6.00 on a pair of Plzen sharp shooters

Athletic Bilbao v Viktorie Plzen

Thursday 31 January, 20:00 GMT

Live on Discovery+

A surprise 4-1 defeat at Besiktas last week as Athletic Bilbao's first loss of their Europa League campaign but they're still all-but assured of a top eight finish regardless of the result against Viktoria Plzen.

Plzen have won three of their last four to have a squeak of a chance of making those automatic spots, but it would take a borderline miracle combination of results elsewhere.

The Czech outfit have lost just once in 13 away games in European competition, but that surprisingly strong form will be put to the test against a side unbeaten in 12 in La Liga, but where are the markets to target for our column?

Athletic have won all three Europa League games to nil so far, but have also had a few issues scoring goals of late and they only need a point here in truth.

Plzen could actually have a case for saying they want it more as they chase a top eight spot, but Bilbao have been solid at home in this competition so under 2.5 goals at 13/201.65 is the way we'll go with this one.

Due to Bilbao's recent scoring issues and Plzen's surprising away form in this competition, I'm going down the route of shots on target for the away side - even though they may not score a lot they'll have a go.

And Prince Adu leads the way in this regard with a shot on target in four of six Europa League games and seven in total - including three goals.

We'll back him at 10/111.91 for just 1+ shot on target here even though he's had 2+ in three games in the competition.

Despite mainly being a sub in this competition, Daniel Vasulin is also 10/111.91 for 1+ shot on target as he still managed to hit the target four times even with limited minutes.

He's had a few starts recently but even if he doesn't get one here then there's reasonable confidence in him bagging one off the bench as he's done it before - like in all four games he hit the target in during the Europa League campaign already.