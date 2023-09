Dakonam 2+ fouls in last 11 games

Athletic Bilbao v Getafe

Wednesday 27 September, 18:00

Live on Viaplay Sports Online

Apologies in advance for the 'rinse and repeat' nature of today's selection but, as they say, the old ones are the best.

For those who don't know, Getafe have a long history for being the dirtiest team in La Liga and their all-in style was largely founded by manager Pepe Bordalas, who returned to the club towards the end of last season.

To put that into numbers, nine of the 12 games since his reappointment have seen Getafe receive over 3.5 cards.

With Isidro Diaz de Mera Escuderos in charge, that could well land again - the referee averaged over five yellows per game last season and also showed nine reds in 18 games. It's early days but this season's figures are slightly higher.

However, Escuderos has actually only shown Getafe 4+ cards in one of his five previous games with them, so there's the risk element.

Instead, preference is to head to the fouls market and back some regulars. After all, Escuderos heads the league for fouls per game so far in 2023/24 (averaging just under 34), while last season he was the third-best on that metric.

For Getafe, Djene Dakonam is a player who has been mentioned on these pages in recent times for his fouls numbers.

He's now landed the 2+ fouls bet in his last 11 games, all under Bordalas, who has moved him from centre-back to defensive midfield since his return.

Yet the Togo international is still being offered at a backable price - 4/71.56 - and he's worth putting into a Bet Builder.

Joining him is the hosts' Yuri Berchiche for 1+ foul.

A likely starter at left-back, he has delivered on this front in 26 of his last 28 starts. Throw in Getafe's physical approach and the official, and Berchiche is must-back at 4/91.43.

The two fouls bets combined produce a price of 13/10. Given the stats involved, that looks decent to me.

Dakonam 2+ fouls & Berchiche 1+ foul

