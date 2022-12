Salah has 2+ shots on target in last five league games

Nunez has 2+ shots on target in his last four

3/1 Bet Builder double has laded in their last four league starts

Get a Completely Free £2 Multiple bet on any sport on Boxing Day

If a winter World Cup didn't sit well with you, a Boxing Day feast of football is a bit more familiar, with plenty of games and betting angles to go at.

I'm looking at Liverpool's trip to Aston Villa here, as Jurgen Klopp looks to kick-start ap push up the Premier League table after the winter break.

It also came at a good time for Unai Emery though who has had an extended period of settling in and imparting his methods on his new troops - which included four friendly games to really test things out.

The Premier League's a different story to La Liga but Emery's methods will still remain to keep a safety first approach and that'll lead to Liverpool having plenty of the ball at Villa Park.

All the talk from Klopp coming out of Liverpool's Dubai training base is to really hit the ground running in the Premier League and I'm expecting a fast start here after their break.

Whatever you put some of their baffling early season results down to, having that rest will help them, and the forward line especially where Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino will be able to go full throttle from the off.

Throw in a personal favourite Darwin Nunez, who is a genuine architect of chaos but behind all that is also extremely productive.

Five goals and two assists in 10 league games is a decent return, even more decent when he's started seven and totalled the equivalent of just six-and-a-half games.

He's basically involved in a goal per 90 minutes played and for the likes of this column he's exactly the type of player we want to be on the right side of - even if he's on the bench hs usually comes off to make a big impact.

Nunez has started four of Liverpool's last five league games, and piled up a bucket load of statistics - three goals, one assist, 17 shots and 10 shots on target.

The Uruguayan has had at least two shots on target in his last four league outings and another 2+ shots on target for Nunez here is about Evens and a nice addition to our Boxing Day Bet Builder.

And if we're talking shots on target, then we've just got to include the same 2+ efforts on goal bet for Salah.

The Egyptian always starts the season brightly, and has had two shots on target at least in his last five league games so is a no-brainer for us here.

That's a 3/1 double for a prop bet that's landed in the last four Liverpool league games that Salah and Nunez have played in together.

With Betfair offering all customers a Completely Free £2 Multiple bet on any sport on Boxing Day you could throw caution to the wind (kind of) and increase this to a 4/1 treble by including Robrto Firmino to have 1+ shot on target.

This treble has paid out in three of the last four league games all three have appeared in.