Annecy stunned Marseille on pens in last round

Only one Ligue 1 team has more over 2.5 goal games than Toulouse

Back 9/2 Bet Builder on Toulouse reaching the final

Annecy aiming for surprise final

There's not a great deal of top football around on Thursday, but we do have a Coupe de France semi-final to look at between top-flight Toulouse and second-tier outfit Annecy.

Neither side is doing particularly well, with Toulouse in mid-table in their first year back in Ligue 1 after six defeats in eight games, but this represents a chance to still enjoy a good season with the cup winners also getting a place in next year's Europa League.

Toulouse have never made it beyond this stage having lost both of their previous semi-finals, while Annecy haven't been beyond the last 16 before this season - stunning Marseille on penalties in the quarters.

Since then, though, they've gone four games without a win and are sliding down towards the Ligue 2 relegation zone.

Only 12 teams from the French second-tier have ever made the Coupe de France final, and none since Auxerre in 2015, and after winning all three games on pens, maybe Annecy think their name is on the trophy - but this could just be a step too far.

We should get goals

Only one team in Ligue 1 has had more away games with over 2.5 goals in that Toulouse and although Annecy don't have too many then Ligue 1 quality should ensure we have a few goals.

Toulouse also smashed Rodez, who are a couple of places above Annecy in the table, 6-1 in the last round and should have enough to get the job done again.

Back Toulouse to win, over 2.5 goals & Aboukhlal to score anytime 9/2

And as for where those goals will come from, Thijs Dallinga is Toulouse's top scorer, and has scored four goals in his last five.

It's Morrocan Zakaria Aboukhlal that we'll back here to find the net though as a 9/4 anytime scorer.

Aboukhlal has scored in every round of the Coupe de France so far and he can continue that run to help fire his side into the final.