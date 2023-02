Barca conceded just seven goals & had 17 clean sheets in 22 games

Lewandowski has 15 league goals in 19 games

Almeria give away the third-most corners in the league

Back a 4/1 Bet Builder on Barca bouncing back

Almeria have drawn the short straw here as they host a livid Barcelona who will be itching to take out their frustration on someone after going out of the Europa League at Old Trafford.

Going ahead against Manchester United before letting that slip will be an extra disappointment for Xavi, who will want to show they're still top dogs in Spain with a convincing victory.

They still hold a decent lead over Real Madrid and smashing a few past an Almeria side who lost 6-2 against Girona last week and are right in the relegation mix is a must.

And Barca have won six straight leage games on the road since defeat at Real Madrid in October, but none have been convincing with four 1-0s and two 2-1s, so a comfortable victory here would be very welcome.

It's at home though that Almeria have done all their good work though, losing just four times and winning 19 of their 22 La Liga points at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos.

Barca built on record defence

This Barca side is built on a record-setting defence, which has conceded a top-flight record of just seven goals in 22 games, while Marc-Andre ter Stegen has 17 clean sheets so a Barca win to nil here at 13/8 would seem appropriate.

For our Bet Builder purposes, we select a Barca win then 'no' in the both teams to score market.

Robert Lewandowski has done exactly what Barca brought him in to do, scoring 15 goals in 19 league games but not one against Almeria as he missed a penalty in the reverse fixture.

Back Barcelona to beat Almeria to nil, Lewandowski to score & Barca over 6.5 corners 4/1

The Polish striker will settle that score here no doubt and even though he's just 4/6 to bag a goal he's worth including.

Another stat to watch here is corners, with Barca averaging six a game with the second most in the league, while Almeria concede the third-most in the division at 5.5 a game.

With Barca on a mission I'm happy to back over 6.5 away corners at 6/5 which adds a nice boost to our Bet Builder.