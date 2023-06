Alaves have lost just one of 21 at home

5/7 Alaves home games gone under 2.5 goals

Back 5/1 Bet Builder on Alaves home win

It's finely poised in the Segunda Division play-off semi-final clash after a 1-1 draw at Eibar in the first leg - now Alaves will hope to get the job done with home advantage.

The hosts are favourites thanks to a strong home record as they chase a coveted place back in La Liga, but as we know strange things can happen in play-off football.

It'll be tight and tense on Thursday night but a few ways we can profit with our daily Bet Builder.

It's always best to keep it simple if you can, and Alaves at 6/52.16 to win at home is good enough for me.

They lost just one of 21 league games at Mendizorroza, including beating Eibar 2-0 back in February, and kept 12 clean sheets.

Alaves conceded more than one goal just twice and the second-best home record in the division is a strong credential to have in these kinds of games.

For their part, Eibar have won just once in 11 - awful timing to lose that winning habit, plus they'll have bad memories of losing at this stage last season.

Both teams have actually scored in the last three Alaves home games, but it's still five in seven to go under 2.5 goals.

Four of Eibar's last five away games have also gone under and with the extra pressure of the play-offs, don't expect this to be a goal fest.

It's obviously hugely fancied to be tight but still worth including even at 2/51.39 for under 2.5 goals as the stats and situation are too strong.

This has landed in five of the last seven meetings, and even when it didn't come in the teams combined for eight corners in both of those other games.

So they're right on the number even when not landing, so backing over 8.5 corners at 4/71.56 here is justified.

Alaves have registered at least six corners in six of their last seven - winning five in the other - so they're pretty consistent performers.

Eibar have also been decent recently with corner counts of 6,7,4 and 6 in their last four away games so that's more than enough reason to suggest this leg won't let us down.