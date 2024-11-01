Friday Football Tips: Back Ronaldo, Mitrovic in Saudi Pro League double
Last season's Saudi Pro League top scorers Cristiano Ronaldo and Aleksandar Mitrovic go head-to-head on Friday - and it may well pay to follow the star pair...
-
Ronaldo to score again
-
Mitrovic can also get on the scoresheet
-
Al-Nassr v Al-Hilal
Friday 1 November, 18:00
Live on DAZN
Forays into the Saudi Pro League are rare for this column but this contest will feature two of its biggest stars - and they usually manage to score.
Leg 1: Cristiano Ronaldo to score
The hosts boast Cristiano Ronaldo among their number.
He finished top scorer in the league last season and, as expected, is already finding the net regularly this term.
The Manchester United and Real Madrid legend has found scored in eight of his 10 domestic games so far this season and while this match sees his team as underdogs against the reigning champions and early leaders, he's already scored against them this season in the Super Cup.
On penalties and free kicks, as ever, Ronaldo can net again here.
Leg 2: Aleksandar Mitrovic to score
For Al-Hilal, Aleksandar Mitrovic is their man for goals.
Only Ronaldo scored more than the Serb last season and he's got off to a flier in 2024/25 with 14 goals already bagged in 15 games in all competitions.
Domestically he's found the target in eight of 13 and while that may not sound that impressive, it's also worth looking at his record in this fixture.
In four previous meetings with Al-Nassr, he's scored six times, landing the anytime goal bet in each of them.
The home defence will not be looking forward to dealing with his physical presence and Mitrovic can be confidently added for another goal here.
The star-men goal double pays just over 3/14.00.
Al-Hilal have won eight out of eight in the Pro League so far and are unbeaten in nine against Al-Nassr, winning six of those contests, and so those seeking a bigger price should consider adding the away win, which takes the Bet Builder odds up towards 8/19.00.
Recommended bets
Column P/L 2024/25
Staked: 107pts
Returned: 130.32pts
P/L: +23.32pts
2023/24 P/L: +16.78pts
2022/23 P/L: +68.69pts
