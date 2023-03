Milan have gone under 5.5 corners in last 11

Pirola 2+ fouls in 5 of last 6

Bet Builder double pays 3/1

There looks to be a corner angle (or two) to be had in Serie A's Monday night game at the San Siro.

Milan's lack of width tends to keep their corner numbers down - neither Rafael Leao nor Brahim Diaz are natural wide men and both subsequently both like to drift infield rather than attacking the full-backs and getting to the line.

Stefano Pioli's side have actually lost the corners match bet in seven of their last eight games so 3/1 about Salernitana off scratch certainly has potential.

After all, they won the count 6-2 in the reverse fixture in January, a game which saw them lose 2-1 and have only 44% of possession.

The problem with this is they've got a pretty poor record overall in terms of winning corners themselves. They are also the away side here, going up against a team desperate to secure Champions League football next season, so perhaps the best way to approach this aspect to focus solely on Milan's flag-kicks.

They've gone under 4.5 in eight of their last nine in all competitions and that's available at 15/8.

That's tempting but for a bit of a safety net, I'm going to side with under 5.5 Milan corners which is a 19/20 shot, one which has landed in the Rossoneri's last 11 matches.

If we double it up with 2+ fouls for visiting centre-back Lorenzo Pirola, we get a Bet Builder price of around 3/1.

Pirola has been racking up good fouls numbers since his return to the side in January with his last six games (most recent first) producing the following: 2-0-2-4-3-4.

The 21-year-old is on loan at Salernitana from none other than Inter Milan so this match should mean a lot to him and there's every chance he's giving that little bit extra which could get him into further trouble.

Milan usually play Olivier Giroud up against the centre-backs, an old-school centre-forward capable of winning plenty of free-kicks, although there's been talk in Italy of Zlatan Ibrahimovic potentially starting here after a long spell out.

Likewise, the Swede is an awkward, physical customer to deal with so, either way, Pirola should have his hands full.

