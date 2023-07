10/1 11.00 that Celtic win all three Scottish trophies

1/7 1.14 that Rodgers' men win at least one trophy

20/1 21.00 for Rangers to win domestic treble

Scottish champions Celtic are 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook to repeat last season's treble success by winning the Premiership title, Scottish FA Cup and Scottish League cup.

Celtic completed the treble last seaosn under new Tottenham boss Ange Postegoclou but will be aiming to repeat the feat this term under returning manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Bhoys are 4/61.65 to retain their Scottish Premiership title with arch rivals Rangers at 11/102.08. It's 100/1101.00 bar the two.

Just 1/7 1.14 that Celtic win at least one trophy

Celtic will be challenging for trophies on four fronts this upcoming season with the Champions League also on the agenda to go with the trio of domestic competitions.

And you can back Rodgers' men at the prohibitive odds of 1/71.14 that they win at least one of those four trophies.

A domestic double can be backed at odds between 5/23.50 and 7/24.40 with the Premiership and League Cup double pirced up at 5/23.50, the Premiership and FA Cup at 11/43.70, and the League Cup and FA Cup double available to back at 7/24.40.

If you fancy Celtic to endure a torrid season under Rodgers, then you can back the Glaswegian club at 4/14.80 to end the season without a single trophy.

20/1 21.00 for Rangers to dominate Scottish football

If it's not Celtic winning domestic trophies then the Betfair Sportsbook strongly suggest that it will be Rangers who steal their thunder.

Michael Beale's men are just 1/21.49 to win any of the four trophies that they'll be contending, and you can back them to do the domestic treble at 20/121.00.

But if you fancy the Gers to finish the season without a single trophy again, just like they did last term, then you can back them at 8/52.56 to do exactly that.

