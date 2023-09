Goals fancied in first Old Firm clash of the season

Back Cantwell to receive another Old Firm booking

It's always one of my most anticipated games in the footballing calendar, and once again, I'm really looking forward to this weekend's Old Firm clash.

There's a bark and a bite to this fixture that you just don't quite get elsewhere, and that's exactly what I'll be hoping to see when the pair face off on Sunday afternoon.

There's a lot to unpack here as well. Neither side have had the start to season they'll have desired, with Celtic labouring to a 0-0 draw last week, and Rangers losing on opening day.

As for the latter, Sunday is hugely important. Michael Beale's side come into this off the back of a 5-1 humiliation at the hands of PSV.

With all that said, I'm expecting the usual fireworks, and it's a must for a bet builder.

Leg1: Both Teams to Score - Yes

What helps a selection like this is the fact that both Rangers and Celtic have a bit of a point to prove.

Yes, they're the two best teams in the country, but with one hammered by PSV and the other dropping points at home to a winless St.Johnstone, not a lot can be said for the current state of Scottish Football.

Ultimately a game against your fiercest rivals is perhaps the best way to take out your frustrations, and that aside, it's a game that usually delivers goals.

Both Teams to Score landed in three consecutive games between the pair prior to April's Scottish Cup Final, and early form would suggest that both can be got at.

Ranges' short lived Champions League campaign is evidence enough of their shaky back-line, whilst goals conceded to both Ross County and Aberdeen should worry Brendan Rogers.

Make no mistake, there are goals in this game, for both sides.

Leg 2: Todd Cantwell to be carded

Todd Cantwell has become a bit of a go-to player when it comes to fouls and cards, particularly in Old Firm games.

He's aggressive, but often in the wrong way, and those niggly little fouls and trips tot up throughout the game.

He's already averaging 1.50 fouls per 90 this season, and a combined seven fouls in two games against PSV makes for great reading. But, it's his numbers from the 2022/23 campaign that really sing.

Despite only joining in January of this year, Cantwell received five cards last season, averaging 1.96 fouls per 90 in the league.

Against Celtic, he was booked in three of four meetings, and in the one game he wasn't booked, he committed five fouls.

With David Turnbull and Matt O'Riley drawing 1.58 and 1.38 fouls per 90 respectively, Cantwell will have his work cut out.

He suits a game like this down to the ground, and that non-stop style should see him fall afoul of the referee.

Leg 3: Over 8.5 Match Corners

Given the bad blood between the pair and the general nature of the Old Firm derby, an end to end game has to be on the cards.

If that's the case, and the game is played at the breakneck pace I'm expecting to see, then corners are a given.

It's an area that the two sides are quite obviously dominant in when compared to the rest of the league, but it's worth remembering that this landed in all but two of the six encounters between Rangers and Celtic last season.

The numbers so far this campaign are encouraging as well. Celtic games are averaging 16.67 corners, with Celtic themselves winning 10.00 of those.

Rangers come in at a slightly lower average of 10.33 match corners, but the fact that Celtic are conceding so many suggests that they'll have success here.

Leg 4: Over 3.5 Match Cards

How could you not look at a match cards selection in a game like this, especially with the crackdown on things such as dissent and time wasting?

This is a game that screams cards anyway, regardless of the new approach from the referees. But, with that in mind, this looks a dream for cards given the animosity likely to be on show.

There were six, two, ten, six, four, and two cards shown in Old Firm games last season, and I'd be shocked if we didn't see similar numbers here.

I'd expect the number of cards that the two pick up here to increase dramatically, especially in the case of Rangers, given that Celtic draw 2.33 a game.

With all the added time as well, there's more opportunity for cards to be shown, and four seems like a reasonable total for what could be a bit of a blood bath.

