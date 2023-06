Ange Postecoglou leaves Celtic for Spurs

Brendan Rodgers fancied for Parkhead return

David Moyes may be tempted to move north

After days of enduring rumours regarding the future of their beloved manager Ange Postecoglou, Celtic fans finally received the news they had been dreading. The former Australian national team boss departs Parkhead to take up the reigns at Tottenham Hotspur, ending a two-month search.

Postecoglou signed a contract that'll keep him in London for four years, but he leaves with the blessing of only a few in Glasgow. After cheering Celtic to a domestic treble and five trophies from a possible six during Ange's tenure, fans were angered by the departure and now demand the board find a suitable replacement sooner rather than later.

The next Celtic manager betting market is a mix of respected names, emerging talent, and long shots. Keep reading as we attempt to whittle down the field to a three managers worth considering outside of the two early favourites, Kjetil Knutsen and Enzo Maresca.

The Irishman enjoyed a trophy-laden time in Glasgow before departing for the King Power Stadium when Leicester City came calling. Again, fans were up in arms over the move, with some calling him a fraud. Others said the experienced Premier League boss had traded immortality at Celtic for mediocrity at the Foxes.

Leicester were enduring a torrid campaign under Rodgers before he was eventually sacked at the beginning of April, with new boss Dean Smith unable to rescue the situation meaning the Foxes were relegated to the Championship. With his reputation damaged in England the time may be right for Rodgers to return north and heal the wounds with the Celtic fans who once adored him.

If Rodgers was to return to the Celtic managerial hot seat, apologies must be made and accepted on both sides. Fans were hurt when he left and weren't shy in showing anger.

The Scotsman has plenty of experience in the English Premier League, having managed at Everton, Manchester United, and West Ham with some degree of success. Moyes had the Hammers pushing for a top-four finish last season and a place in the Champions League before falling at the final hurdle.

In Europe, where the Celtic board knows the team must improve, Moyes has led the team from East London to the semi-final of the Europa League and final of the Europa Conference League. But they sunk to 14th after a less-than-impressive campaign, and it may be time for a change at the London Stadium. If both parties decided to freshen things up, there's no doubt Moyes would have his fair share of offers to read through.

The 60-year-old from Glasgow played 24 times for Celtic between 1980 and 1983 before moving south. Despite managing six clubs in England and Spain, Moyes has never bossed in his homeland. Could this be the perfect time for a reunion with Scottish football?

Perhaps the perfect replacement for Postecoglou is right under the board's noses. John Kennedy became a crucial component in the backroom staff of Postecoglou, and there have been rumours of the Aussie taking assistant Kennedy and coach Gavin Strachan to the big smoke, not to mention a few of the Hoops better players, like Japanese goal machine Kyogo Furuhashi.

Celtic reportedly doesn't want to lose either, making a bad situation worse, and the easiest way to keep Kennedy and Strachan may be to offer them the manager's job full-time. The pair have worked under several recent managers in Glasgow's east end, including Neil Lennon.

It may not be the most popular choice with fans, but Kennedy will feel he has done his time and should be considered a frontrunner for the position. Fancy Celtic to promote within?