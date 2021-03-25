Next Celtic Manager Odds: Roy Keane backed in to odds-on

Roy Keane is the firm favourite to be appointed as Celtic's next permanent manager amid rumours that the club have opened talks with their former-player.

The Irish legend, who enjoyed a trophy-laden playing career with Manchester United before joining the Glaswegian giants in 2005, is 4/6 to get the job.

He leads a market that also features caretaker Bhoys boss John Kennedy 21/10, Enzo Maresca 5/1 and Chris Wilder 13/2 who recently left Sheffield United.

Eddie Howe 12/1 and Frank Lampard 16/1 feature further down the market but it looks as though Keane is destined to take over at the club he supported as a boy after his odds tumbled this week.

From 15/2 on Monday to 4/6 today.



Roy Keane is odds-on to be the next Celtic manager. pic.twitter.com/NPQU03BISc ? Betfair (@Betfair) March 25, 2021

Keane worked as Martin O'Neill's assistant with the Republic of Ireland during their successful qualification campaign for Euro 2016. Keane had looked set to succeed Lennon as Celtic manager in 2014 but was passed over in favour of Ronny Deila.

While his playing career was outstanding his CV in management is less than impressive, although he did get Sunderland promoted to the Premier League in his first job.

After that there was a miserable two year stint at Ipswich who he left in 2011, meaning it's 10 years since he's managed a club.

Is he really the right man then to take over at Parkhead as Celtic try to rebuild and challenge Steven Gerrard's Rangers for next season's Scottish Premier League?

It certainly won't be dull, as anyone who has followed Keane's career as a pundit knows. If he gets the job, Celtic players can expect harsh criticisms if they fail to reach the standard expected by one of the game's most controversial figures.